ail Industry Opportunities and Challenges Explored at Upcoming NARS Annual M

CHICAGO—August 9, 2021 (James Street Media Services)—The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) will host its annual meeting September 7–9, 2021 in Chicago. The preliminary agenda includes presentations from executives of five Class I railroads, along with shippers, industry insiders, and Martin Oberman, chairman of the Surface Transportation Board (STB).

“Our high-level line-up of rail and shipper CEOs will give the NARS audience key insights into how the challenges posed by today’s dynamic supply chain environment also provide many new opportunities for everyone in the industry," said NARS President Tom Tisa.

The agenda is still being finalized for the two-day meeting, but highlights include speakers:

• Lance Fritz, AAR Chairman and President & CEO, Union Pacific

• Katie Farmer, President & CEO, BNSF

• JJ Ruest, President & CEO, CN

• Pat Ottensmeyer, President & CEO, KCS

• Jim Foote, President & CEO, CSX

• Martin Oberman, Chairman, STB

• Bruce Chinn, CEO, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

• Chuck Baker, President, American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association

• Tony Hatch of ABH consulting

The meeting will be held in conjunction with The Traffic Club of Chicago's annual dinner and golf outing. For more information about the NARS annual meeting and associated events, visit www.railshippers.com.

NARS Annual Meeting

Date

Tuesday–Thursday, September 7–9, 2021

Location

Sheraton Grand Chicago hotel

301 E. North Water St., Chicago, IL 60611

Reservations online, or by phone 312-464-1000

Cost

$525 by August 15; $595 after that date

Registration

• Online conference information and registration

• Email: nars@railshippers.com

• Phone: 872-212-4134

About The North American Rail Shippers Association

The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) is comprised of a network of five regional North American associations including the Pacific Northwest Association of Rail Shippers (PNWARS), the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS), the Southwest Association of Rail Shippers (SWARS), the Northeast Association of Rail Shippers (NEARS), and the Southeast Association of Rail Shippers (SEARS). Headquartered in the Chicago area, NARS brings together representatives from this network of more than 7,000 members of the rail shipping and railroad community in an annual forum, which enables open discussion of rail transportation issues. For more information, please visit the NARS website at www.railshippers.com.