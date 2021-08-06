Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Travis Dodgen to Service Center Manager in Montgomery, Alabama

LEXINGTON, S.C. (August 5, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Travis Dodgen has been promoted to service center manager in Montgomery, Alabama.

Dodgen has more than six years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the West Atlanta service center in Georgia as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including freight handler, front line leadership and operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in West Atlanta.

“Travis demonstrates his commitment to serving others through his ability to cultivate an inclusive, dynamic work environment,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His strong work ethic, attention to detail and organizational skills will be great assets to the Montgomery service center.”

Dodgen and his wife, Sarah, are excited to relocate to Montgomery and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

