FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Barry McCoy

Title: Cleveland Service Center Manager

Phone: 216.328.7733

Email: bmccoy@daytonfreight.com

Date: April 15, 2024

Web: daytonfreight.com

DAYTON FREIGHT RELOCATES CLEVELAND SERVICE CENTER TO NORTH RIDGEVILLE

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, moves their Cleveland Service Center to a brand-new building.

The state-of-the-art facility was conveniently built between the I-80 Ohio Turnpike and Route 20 in North Ridgeville. Located on almost 30 acres, this facility is 123,939 sq. ft. with 118 doors – double the size of the previous Service Center! It features a snow scraper, warm room, heated dock, a new patio, ample parking and a Shop. The upgraded Shop includes four bays and indoor fueling.

Cleveland Service Center Manager, Barry McCoy said, "We have been looking forward to a new, modern facility. Thanks to the additional capacity, we will be able to provide better service, take on additional business and bring more jobs to the North Ridgeville community.”

Cleveland Service Center

38686 Taylor Pkwy.

North Ridgeville OH 44035

Local Number: 216.328.7733

Toll Free Number: 800.860.3800

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

