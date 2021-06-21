FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Pete Doyle
Title: Omaha Service Center Manager
Phone: 402.769.4120
Email: pdoyle@daytonfreight.com
Date: June 21, 2021
Web: daytonfreight.com
DAYTON FREIGHT RELOCATES OMAHA SERVICE CENTER TO A BRAND-NEW FACILITY
DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, relocates their Omaha Service Center to a brand-new facility.
This Service Center is conveniently located right off Highway 80 in Council Bluffs IA. This larger and more equipped facility, sits on eight acres of land with 37 dock doors, and room to expand to 67 doors. By moving their Omaha facility, it will improve transportation arrival times, and provide an opportunity to cover more zip codes in western Iowa.
Omaha Service Center Manager Pete Doyle said, “It’s exciting to see the growth our Omaha Service Center has experienced since opening in 2015. This new facility is much larger and will help improve our overall operations. We look forward to servicing our customers out of the new location.”
New Omaha Service Center
4640 South 19th St.
Council Bluffs IA 51501
Toll Free Number: 844.231.7056
Local Number: 402.769.4120
Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.
###https://www.daytonfreight.com/
Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing