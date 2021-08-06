Yale Celebrates 2020 Dealer of Excellence Award Winners

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 5, 2021) – Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces winners of the 2020 Dealer of Excellence award, the company’s top honor for members of the Yale® dealer network. The award recognizes dealers for developing and maintaining the pillars of a highly successful materials handling dealership, including expert industry knowledge and dedication to customer support.

2020 Dealer of Excellence Recipients

Alta Western Michigan

Berry Material Handling

Black Equipment - North

Burns Equipment Pittsburgh

Eastern Lift Truck - MD/DC/DE

Eastern Lift Truck - South NJ/Philadelphia

Fairchild Equipment WI North

Medley Material Handling

MH Equipment - Iowa

MH Equipment - Ohio North

Northland Industrial Truck Co. (NITCO)

Riekes Equipment

Tynan Equipment

Briggs Equipment Mexico

Award winning dealers meet rigorous standards in areas such as service, training, customer satisfaction, new unit sales and general management tactics. These measures are updated annually to reflect evolving customer expectations and industry standards.

“Our entrepreneurial, exclusive dealer network provides us with a distinct competitive advantage” says Bob Sattler, Vice President of Dealer Business Development. “These dealers have demonstrated their willingness to continuously enhance capabilities from customer support to safety, to out-perform in this demanding industry landscape.”

Dealer of Excellence recipients attended a celebration in June at The Lodge at Sea Island in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.



Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,700 people world-wide.



YALE, and PEOPLE. PRODUCTS. PRODUCTIVITY. are trademarks, service marks or registered marks in the United States and certain other jurisdictions

