Yale Celebrates 2020 Dealer of Excellence Award Winners

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 5, 2021) – Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces winners of the 2020 Dealer of Excellence award, the company’s top honor for members of the Yale® dealer network. The award recognizes dealers for developing and maintaining the pillars of a highly successful materials handling dealership, including expert industry knowledge and dedication to customer support.
2020 Dealer of Excellence Recipients
Alta Western Michigan
Berry Material Handling
Black Equipment - North
Burns Equipment Pittsburgh
Eastern Lift Truck - MD/DC/DE
Eastern Lift Truck - South NJ/Philadelphia
Fairchild Equipment WI North
Medley Material Handling
MH Equipment - Iowa
MH Equipment - Ohio North
Northland Industrial Truck Co. (NITCO)
Riekes Equipment
Tynan Equipment
Briggs Equipment Mexico
Award winning dealers meet rigorous standards in areas such as service, training, customer satisfaction, new unit sales and general management tactics. These measures are updated annually to reflect evolving customer expectations and industry standards.
“Our entrepreneurial, exclusive dealer network provides us with a distinct competitive advantage” says Bob Sattler, Vice President of Dealer Business Development. “These dealers have demonstrated their willingness to continuously enhance capabilities from customer support to safety, to out-perform in this demanding industry landscape.”
Dealer of Excellence recipients attended a celebration in June at The Lodge at Sea Island in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
About Yale Materials Handling Corporation
Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.
Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,700 people world-wide.
YALE, and PEOPLE. PRODUCTS. PRODUCTIVITY. are trademarks, service marks or registered marks in the United States and certain other jurisdictions
Company contact:
Melissa Cashwell
Yale Materials Handling Corporation
252-864-3571
melissa.cashwell@hyster-yale.com
Media contact:
Dan Gauss
Koroberi
336-409-5391
dan@koroberi.com
