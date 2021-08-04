Hyster Recognizes Highest Performing Dealers of 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 4, 2021) – The 2020 Dealer of Distinction award goes to 21 top-performing Hyster® dealers, recognizing their strong commitment to materials handling excellence and customer satisfaction.

“Hyster dealers are passionate about the lift truck industry and support customers as the strongest partners possible – especially in an unprecedented year,” says Bob Sattler, Vice President, Dealer Business Development. “The Dealer of Distinction award recognizes all-around excellence, and our dealers continue to rise to the occasion, from the well-being of associates and a bold, entrepreneurial spirit to exceptional customer satisfaction and business performance.”

Dealer of Distinction recipients are evaluated on a variety of business practice and performance criteria, updated annually to account for changing customer and industry demands. Winning dealers attended a special awards ceremony at The Lodge at Sea Island in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

2020 Dealer of Distinction Recipients



• Eastern Lift Truck - MD/DC/DE

• Deep South Equipment - Louisiana

• Gregory Poole - North Carolina

• Gregory Poole - Virginia

• LiftOne - North Carolina

• LiftOne - South Carolina

• LiftOne - West TN

• MH Equipment - Illinois

• MH Equipment - Iowa

• MH Equipment - Kentucky

• MH Equipment - Ohio South

• MH Equipment - Indianapolis

• Northland Industrial Truck Co. (NITCO)

• Papé MH - Central Washington

• Papé MH - Eugene, OR

• Papé MH - Fremont, CA

• Papé MH - Portland, OR

• Papé MH - Seattle, WA

• Papé MH - Spokane, WA

• LMA - Argentina

• Tattersall - Maquinarias SA

About Hyster Company

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company offers tough, durable lift trucks along with robotics and telematic solutions that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ more than 7,700 people world-wide.

