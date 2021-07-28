Hyster Takes Home Hardware for Electric Lift Trucks and Fleet Management

GREENVILLE, N.C. (July 27, 2021) – Hyster announces three industry accolades for its lift truck solutions, two of which recognize the company’s advanced electric power options. Hyster has been recognized as a 2021:

• Green Supply Chain Partner - Inbound Logistics recognized Hyster for the company’s robust lineup of factory integrated lithium-ion powered trucks, engineered to electrify a wide range of applications.

• Top Green Provider – Food Logistics named Hyster a winner for another of the company’s advanced electric lift truck power sources – hydrogen fuel cells.

• Top Supply Chain Project winner – Supply & Demand Chain Executive recognized Hyster for its work helping a leading manufacturer of building products increase uptime and achieve a lower total cost of ownership, through a consultative fleet management service known as Hyster Fleet Optics™.

Hyster pushes the boundaries of lift truck power by bringing advanced electric power sources to high-capacity trucks that have traditionally depended on internal combustion engines, such as the recently announced J230-360XD and J360XD36-48 series in the 23,000 to 36,000-pound capacity range. The company also introduced counterbalanced trucks, like the E50-60XNL series, that are designed from the start around factory integrated lithium-ion power, rather than utilizing battery box replacements.

“Emissions regulations and market shifts are steadily directing the industry toward electrification,” says Jennifer Meyers, Brand Manager, Hyster Company. “Businesses in intensive industries deserve material handling solutions that deliver both sustainability and performance to help them enhance productivity and improve their bottom line.”

Hyster lift trucks powered by advanced electric options, including lithium-ion and hydrogen fuel cells in select models, are helping customers with heavy-duty applications like ports, lumber, agriculture and steel get the performance that they require, with zero harmful emissions. Other practical advantages include helping operations to reclaim valuable indoor space and boost uptime through consistent power delivery and fast charging and refueling times.

Hyster Fleet Optics provides detailed data analysis and recommendations to help businesses make informed decisions. Using the service, the customer in the project recognized by SDCE was able to assess their rental fleet, contract terms and usage to reduce unnecessary surplus, resulting in an 89% reduction in their rental fleet costs within one year. Additionally, Fleet Optics was able to identify factors causing damage and high repair costs at the customer’s facilities. As a result, the customer was able to take action to reduce avoidable expenses, resulting in 90% lower repair costs at those locations.

About Hyster Company

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company offers tough, durable lift trucks along with robotics and telematic solutions that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ more than 7,700 people world-wide.

