Softeon Leads the Way for Software for Automated Distribution Centers

RESTON, Va. - Softeon, a global supply chain software provider with the industry's best record of customer success, today announced its continued expansion of its software support for automated distribution centers.

The interest in warehouse automation continues to increase, driven by the rapid growth of ecommerce and expensive fulfillment costs, rising labor rates, labor shortages in many markets and more.

Of course, there are a wide variety of material handling system alternatives, from high levels of automation to more targeted systems such as mobile robots and put wall systems.

Whatever the mix initially or over time, Softeon provides advanced support in its Warehouse Management and Warehouse Execution Systems, alone or together, to maximize throughput and ROI for those MHE investments.

Important Softeon capabilities in this area include the following:

•Softeon’s unique WMS “pick routes,” which allow companies to easily define the types of order paths that are going to be used in a facility, including those with use of automation. The WMS then dynamically sends each pick to the appropriate route based on a number of attributes for execution. As new automation is added, users need to simply configure additional pick routes, dramatically reducing time to implement.

•Powerful Warehouse Execution System that optimizes the flow and utilization of materials handling systems, considering capacities, bottlenecks and dependencies in the automated release of work.

•Differentiated approach to integration with a variety of picking sub-systems, including Voice, pick-to-light, smart carts, put walls, mobile robots and more. Softeon can directly manage and optimize these sub-systems, without the need for any additional software. This reduces costs and the number of needed integrations, allows the full information available in the WMS to drive decision-making versus the siloed approach generally seen, and greatly improves exception handling.

•Advanced carton routing logic across mechanized pick zones, including congestion management.

•Plug and play support for devices such as print and apply labelers, weigh scales, carton dimensioners and more.

•Wave-based or waveless order picking, or combination of the two, such as using waveless for B2C and wave-based for B2B.

•Use of simulation to test integrations and response times between Softeon WMS and/or WES and materials handling equipment and more.

“The breadth and depth of Softeon’s support for automated DCs is a competitive advantage,” said Dan Gilmore, chief marketing officer at Softeon. “Whether company is looking at modest or significant levels of automation, Softeon provides extensive enabling capabilities and flexibility over time.”

About Softeon

Softeon is a global provider of supply chain solutions from planning through execution, anchored by our Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Execution, and Distributed Order Management (DOM) solutions. Our advanced services-based platform is engineered to reduce complex problems into simple solutions for a faster time to market and lower cost of ownership. Users can implement solutions incrementally to solve a specific challenge or deploy an integrated system. Configurable modules and rules-based solutions give market leaders the business agility they need to get ahead and stay ahead. Companies choose the flexibility and ease-of-use of the Softeon platform to drive higher business value and accelerate ROI. Deployment options include on-premise or in the cloud – delivered with a 100% track record of system success. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.