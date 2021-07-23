Airspace Appoints Saad Shahzad as New Chief Revenue Officer

Airspace, a leader in time-critical shipping, has announced Saad Shahzad as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). An accomplished executive in tech-enabled logistics with a proven track record of leading high-performing teams at some of the world’s fastest-growing companies, Shahzad brings a unique blend of industry expertise, strategic finance, and technology go-to-market experience.



“The decision to join Airspace was a simple one,” said Shahzad. “We have a product that’s taking time-critical shipments in a new direction and a team that’s deeply passionate about serving our customers. I’m excited to advance the pursuit of solutions that solve real problems for our customers - challenges that have plagued industries with time-critical shipment needs for decades."



Shahzad says he studied the market before joining Airspace and believes it provides the best product on the market for time-critical shipments, adding that the timing for Airspace is perfect because companies in healthcare, aerospace, high-tech manufacturing, among others, are craving modern solutions as they experience service failures driven by a lack of technology.



As CRO, he will focus on integrating the Company’s revenue-related functions and expanding its global footprint, which includes ownership of the commercial, marketing, and customer success teams in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.



Shahzad comes to Airspace with 15 years of experience across investment banking, venture capital, and operating roles. He started his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs, and later served as an Associate at Norwest Venture Partners. Most recently, Shahzad was General Manager, Enterprise Solutions at Clutter, a tech-enabled logistics provider that operates over 3 million square feet of warehouses. Prior to that, he was Head of Sales at Gusto, where he scaled the payroll and benefits platform to serve over 100,000 businesses nationwide.



“I’m thrilled to have Saad join the Airspace executive team. His extensive experience developing new business models across emerging platforms that create real value for customers will be pivotal,” said Nick Bulcao, Airspace Co-Founder and CEO. “With his leadership, we will continue the Company’s explosive growth trajectory as we own the air with the industry’s most technologically advanced platform to expedite deliveries, improve accuracy, and provide full transparency for time-critical shipments.”



Shahzad holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance, Cum Laude, from University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business.



Airspace has developed a proprietary platform to ship the most sensitive and time-critical shipments safer, faster, and with more transparency. By leveraging machine learning and AI to completely automate routing, driver dispatch, and delivery of the world’s most urgent packages, Airspace is setting new standards for the logistics industry. The company’s patented routing technology, exclusive courier network, 24/7/365 support, and proprietary tracking and reporting solution, AirTraceTM, all work together to shave about two hours off every urgent shipment order.