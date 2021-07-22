Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

ACE Controls’ MC75 Miniature Shock Absorbers Provide High-Energy Damping in Tight Spaces

July 22, 2021
Machine designers across these and other industries are often tasked with decelerating loads quickly and without recoil in their machines. However, machine designs don’t always allow for a full-size damper. And, the damper must be easy to install. The MC75, which addresses these challenges, features an energy capacity of 75 inch-pounds per cycle and 250,000 inch-pounds per hour. Available in weight ranges from 0.5 to 2.5 pounds through 55 to 160 pounds, units have a very short length of 2.77 inches. They also feature a 0.40-inch stroke length and deliver low return forces.

ACE miniature shock absorbers include a robust construction and one-piece outer body filled with temperature-stable oil. They’re also self-compensating — able to react to changing energy conditions without adjustment. Additional features of the MC75 include:
-Continuous outer body thread with lock nut
-Integrated positive stop
-Maintenance-free
-Ready to install

ACE customers can access our online Calculation Tool to ensure they receive the right shock absorber for their application, as well as our Configurator Tool to select the appropriate accessories for the MC75.

