Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Brandon Graham to Service Center Manager in South Charlotte

LEXINGTON, S.C. (July 15, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Brandon Graham has been promoted to service center manager in South Charlotte.

Graham has more than six years of experience at Southeastern,starting his career at the West Atlanta service center in Georgia as a front line leader. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including outbound supervisor, operations manager, assistant service center manager and, most recently, service center manager in Montgomery, Alabama.

“Brandon is a confident leader that values the usefulness of a positive, inclusive work environment in promoting productivity and innovation,” said Kim Shore, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We look forward to bringing his unique perspective and team mindset to the existing work culture at the South Charlotte service center.”

Graham, his wife, Kalyn, and their two sons are excited to relocate to South Charlotte and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.