Weber Logistics Opens New Distribution Center at the Airport Commerce Center in San Bernardino, CA

Third-party logistics provider Weber Logistics (www.weberlogistics.com) has secured a 406,710-square-foot omni-channel distribution center (DC) in San Bernardino, CA. This newly constructed multi-client facility – Weber’s largest – is the company’s sixth DC in Southern California’s Inland Empire region and thirteenth DC within California.

The San Bernardino facility is being strategically developed for omni-channel retail distribution and includes automated pack/ship infrastructure investments that support the processing of over 18,000 packages per day.

The company’s distribution center footprint in the Inland Empire is now nearly 2 million square feet – reflecting an expansion of 63% in the last two years within this key distribution region.

The operation will be staffed initially with a team of 40 new employees, with more hiring expected as eCommerce fulfillment volumes grow.

Weber has committed half the building to an existing growing client. The remaining space is ideal for consumer goods, food or apparel companies that require a West Coast omni-channel solution.

Additional facility features include:

• 65 dock doors and 2 grade-level loading doors

• 40’-high ceilings

• 238' fully secured truck court

• Racked and bulked storage layouts

• Close proximity to 210, 215, 10, and 60 freeways

According to Bob Lilja, Weber Logistics Chief Executive Officer, “This new facility reflects the direction that our clients demand: high-volume, omni-channel fulfillment, with dense, flexible storage configurations and automated parcel handling in perhaps the country’s most sought-after distribution region.”

The San Bernardino DC further expands Weber’s ability to provide integrated distribution services from the West Coast, which include drayage, warehousing, fulfillment, and transportation. As with every facility throughout Weber’s network, this DC will offer highly engineered value-added capabilities including kitting and assembly, rework, repacking, retail display builds, and other both traditional and innovative supply chain strategies.

About Weber Logistics

Weber Logistics is a third-party logistics company that speeds port-to-market distribution by integrating drayage, warehousing, and final delivery to retailers. With 13 high-velocity California warehouses and its own regional truck fleet, Weber has become a leading provider of flexible distribution solutions from the West Coast.