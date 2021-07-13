Logistics Gives Back: July 2021

Railroad and transportation management company OmniTrax Inc. and its affiliate Northern Ohio and Western Railway funded 120,000 meals to help the West Ohio Food Bank serve Northwest Ohio, while also pledging volunteer employee support to help feed the hungry. A Feeding America partner, the West Ohio Food Bank serves 11 counties in the state.
XPO Logistics Inc., a global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has displayed its commitment to military veterans by installing colorful vinyl wraps on select trucks in its fleet. The wraps were added in May in honor of Military Appreciation Month and will remain in use all year. The honor of driving the special trucks goes to XPO drivers who are U.S. military veterans and have driven at least 1 million accident-free miles.
Fleet Advantage, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based provider of used trucks and asset-management solutions, has made a $15,000 donation through its “Kids Around the Corner” foundation to Arc Broward, a South Florida organization dedicated to enriching the lives of people with special needs and developmental disabilities.