Logistics gives back: July 2024

Here’s our monthly roundup of some of the charitable works and donations by companies in the material handling and logistics space.
July 10, 2024
Reusable packaging specialist Orbis Corp. has partnered with Blessings in a Backpack of Waukesha County in Wisconsin to provide weekend nutrition to students at a local elementary school. While students are provided with free or reduced-price lunches at school during the week, they often lack resources on the weekends. The charity’s mission is to reduce the weekend hunger gap.
Third-party logistics and fulfillment services specialist Arvato has partnered with ocean cleanup and education company 4ocean to remove trash from oceans, rivers, and coastlines. As a Certified Cleanup Partner of the organization, the 3PL supported efforts to remove more than 12,500 pounds of ocean trash in Indonesia.
Global freight forwarder Gebrüder Weiss provided transportation and equipment for the Greenland Project scientific expedition this past spring. During the month-long expedition, a team of international researchers crossed Greenland on foot, taking measurements of its ice sheet at set intervals for an ongoing study on climate change and glacier melt.