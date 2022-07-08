Logistics gives back: July 2022

Asset-light freight and logistics company Forward Air Corp. hosted its first annual Drive for Hope golf tournament in May. In total, the company raised $375,000 to benefit the nonprofit Hope for the Warriors and its Drive for Hope program, a comprehensive driving program designed to help injured service members and veterans regain independence and the freedom to drive through rehabilitation and behind-the-wheel training in adaptive vehicles.
SELSCS, an international third-party logistics services company, has created an endowment gift for the Alderson & Griffin Center for Family Business & Entrepreneurship at Texas Tech University. The gift will provide scholarships for students from Tarrant County who are pursuing studies in family business and entrepreneurship.
New York-based shipping company MTS Logistics raised over $80,000 for autism awareness through its 12th Annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism, which took place in June. The proceeds were donated to Spectrum Works, a nonprofit that provides job training and employment to young adults with autism.
The leadership team at FleetPride Inc., a distributor of truck and trailer parts, partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County in Texas to complete a Charity Bike Build in June. The event was organized to support the charitable work of the Boys & Girls Club, which has provided nearly $3.5 million worth of bikes to children around the world in the past decade.