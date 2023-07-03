Logistics gives back: July 2023

Forklift manufacturer Toyota has donated $5,000 to Family Service Inc., a Columbus, Indiana, nonprofit dedicated to improving the mental wellness of its community through prevention, education, treatment, and advocacy. The donation was made through Toyota’s Executive Giving Program, which was established in 2012 as a way to encourage company leaders to get involved with and give back to local organizations they are passionate about.
Freight transportation giant XPO has renewed its longstanding commitment to serve as the official transportation partner of the Susan G. Komen three-day fundraising walks through 2025. To support the nonprofit breast cancer organization, XPO will provide trucks and drivers for all of these events and will continue to provide storage for equipment, supplies, and merchandise between fundraisers.
Following the devastating earthquake on the Turkish-Syrian border in February, the Kion Group, a manufacturer of material handling equipment, has raised €571,100 (more than $600,000) to support relief workers and help earthquake victims. Employees from all over the world donated as part of a groupwide campaign to raise money for the German Red Cross, which has been actively involved in the relief work.