Logistics gives back: February 2023

Forklift manufacturer Toyota Material Handling has announced a partnership with Anchor House, an Indiana nonprofit that operates a food pantry and provides employment resources for Jackson County residents. The company has pledged to donate more than $100,000 to the organization, to be paid over the next four year.
Railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp. has donated approximately $600,000 in grants to 27 organizations that provide shelter and services for the homeless across its 22-state network. The company notes that many of the organizations chosen for funding have “Continuum of Care” plans that go beyond just providing shelter to include services like mental health assessments and job assistanc
The Crosby Group, a manufacturer of rigging, lifting, and material handling hardware and equipment, has concluded its “2022 Rigging for the Troops” campaign supporting the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. With help from its channel partners, end-users, and employees throughout the U.S., Crosby surpassed its original fundraising goal of $25,000 and raised a total of $50,000 for the charit.
Toshiba America Business Solutions, a workflow and document management specialist, has presented $42,000 to the Sam Tronnes Memorial Foundation LLC, a Mitchell, South Dakota, nonprofit that supports education, youth sports, and veterans. Among other activities, the foundation provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors and finances the purchase of sports equipment for youth in need through the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association.
Supply chain solutions provider J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.has awarded a total of $55,000 to 55 classrooms throughout the country during the 10th consecutive year of its Adopt-a-Class program. The program provides classrooms with resources to purchase learning materials and other essentials.