Murphy Logistics Expands in Kansas City with New Logistics Center



MINNEAPOLIS (June 30, 2021) – Murphy Logistics, a leading Midwest third-party logistics (3PL) and warehousing firm, announced it is expanding its presence in Kansas City, Missouri with the addition of a new logistics center located at 1500 Warren Street. Opening July 1, the facility will provide an additional 250,000 square feet of warehouse space for customers, with expanded rail capabilities and the latest in logistics and warehouse technology.



The logistics center is ideally suited for food products, bulk metals, roll paper, lumber, and animal feed. It is Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified, a rigorous food safety and quality program that is recognized by retailers, brand owners, and food service providers world-wide. The SQF family of food safety and quality codes are designed to meet industry, customer, and regulatory requirements for all sectors of the food supply chain. Sitting on more than 10 acres, the new logistics center will help Murphy meet growing demand for its services in the Kansas City area and features flexible shipping options including 12 doors providing access to BNSF rail and 23 loading docks with levelers. It also includes a large drive-in door and 24-foot ceiling height for easier deliveries, and a large yard for trailer storage.



“Our latest expansion is driven by continued growth in our business and strong demand for additional capacity, and our customers will benefit from its expanded capacity for rail shipping, a larger footprint and its technological capabilities,” explained D. Thomas Griep, president and CEO of Murphy Logistics. “Kansas City’s central location and proximity to critical infrastructure, including rail routes and interstate highway systems, make it an extremely important location for our customers.”



The logistics center is equipped with the latest in 3PL and shipping technology including Camelot’s Excalibur WMS, TMS and CFS, a nimble enterprise-wide warehouse, container freight station and traffic management solution that gives customers full visibility to products in their supply chain and the ability to quickly access warehousing and logistics solutions in any location for short- or long-term needs.

Murphy first established a presence in Kansas City in 2012 and steadily expanded in the area. The new logistics center is Murphy’s fourth facility in Kansas City, providing a total of 612,000 square feet of warehouse and logistics space in the region.



About Murphy

Murphy has been dedicated to Moving Business Forward with leading third-party logistics (3PL) and warehouse services for five generations. With enterprise technology and streamlined processes, our experienced workforce simplifies logistics to swiftly move, store, and ship goods for customers of any size through our expansive diversity of locations. As one of the Midwest’s largest and fastest growing 3PL providers, our team provides customized logistics support with asset-based and brokerage transportation; bulk, rack and food grade warehousing; fulfillment; international shipping with a General Purpose Foreign Trade Zone; and rigging services. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Murphy Logistics has stood by customers from small start-ups to Fortune 500 firms for 116 years, forging partnerships based on mutual respect. For more information visit murphylogistics.com.



