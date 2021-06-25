BluJay Approved as Member of Solar Impulse World Alliance Network

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, announces the launch of its sustainability program with its approval as a member of the Solar Impulse World Alliance. BluJay has received the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label for its Transportation Management solution following an assessment performed by external independent experts and based on verified standards. With the label, BluJay joins the Solar Impulse Foundation’s #1000solutions initiative for solutions that meet high standards in profitability and sustainability.

A label focused on both environment and profitability, the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution designation demonstrates to decision-makers the financial profitability of clean technologies and therefore, encourages adoption of more ambitious energy policies and environmental targets. The program identifies and accelerates solutions in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“BluJay recognises that we have a part in the global effort to support sustainability and decarbonization; we have made a commitment to harness the power of BluJay DNA [data, networks, applications] to help our customers around the world reduce waste and emissions,” said Andrew Kirkwood, CEO, BluJay Solutions. “Approval to the Solar Impulse World Alliance Network and earning the Efficient Solution label for our TMS are major steps forward in our initiative. These are credible markers of quality to decision-makers of BluJay’s clean and economically profitable solutions. We are delighted that BluJay has been recognised as a leader in sustainability innovation as a supply chain software provider.”

Assessed by independent experts, the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution certifies that a product, service or process contributes to a circular economy, capable of economically and ecologically creating jobs and reducing emissions in one of six areas: water, energy, construction, mobility, industry, and agriculture. BluJay is among the Foundation’s 1000 Solutions program, which aims to encourage the adoption of more ambitious environmental targets and fast-track the implementation of these solutions on a large scale.

About the Solar Impulse Foundation

The Solar Impulse Foundation is dedicated to accelerating the implementation of clean and profitable solutions. Moreover, the Foundation is helping decision-makers in businesses and governments to achieve their environmental targets and adopt more ambitious energy policies, which are necessary to pull these solutions to market. A way to carry the success of the first solar-powered flight around the world further. Learn more at www.solarimpulse.com.

About the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label

One of the first labels for positive impact businesses bringing together protection of the environment and financial viability, the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label is attributed following an assessment performed by external independent experts. In collaboration with renowned institutions, solutions applying for the label must go through a neutral methodology based on verified standards. This label serves as an award for clean and profitable solutions.

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions helps companies around the world achieve excellence in logistics and trade compliance - it’s in our DNA. Through a blend of Data, Networks, and Applications, delivered in the BluJay Way, our DNA platform powers the Frictionless Supply Chain for thousands of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, customs brokers, carriers, and logistics service providers. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter @myblujay and LinkedIn.