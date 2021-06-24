Hy-Tek Holdings Acquires BP Controls and Nogol Electric

June 24, 2021, Columbus, OH…Hy-Tek Holdings (“Hy-Tek”), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP (“DPC”), has acquired BP Controls Inc. and Nogol Electric LLC (collectively "BP Controls"). Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end-markets and applications, including ecommerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. BP Controls designs, engineers, and integrates controls systems and warehouse control software for warehouse automation applications. Together, the companies operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling, LLC. The acquisition was announced by Hy-Tek Holdings CEO Sam Grooms.

“Hy-Tek’s acquisition of BP Controls broadens our offerings as the predominant player in material handling. With BP Controls’ software solutions, Hy-Tek delivers a full pallet of products and services to the material handling and integrated systems (IS) industry. Committed to growth through acquisitions, Hy-Tek always is looking for best-of-breed companies to join our team,” said Grooms.

“We’re excited to be part of Hy-Tek,” said BP Controls President Bill Klemanowicz. “We are dedicated to working hand-in-glove with Hy-Tek to resolve challenging material handling problems with cost-effective, customized solutions based on a well-established, time-tested software platform that delivers quick ROI.”

About DPC

DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About BP Controls

Located in Manalapan Township, NJ, BP Controls designs, engineers, and integrates controls systems and warehouse control software for warehouse automation applications. BP Controls’ Nogol Electric division provides electrical installation. BP Controls has one facility in New Jersey and employs approximately 25 people. For more, visit www.bpcontrols.com.

About Hy-Tek

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end- markets and applications, including ecommerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. Hy-Tek was established as a combination of Hy-Tek Material Handling, WorldSource, and BP Controls. Together, they operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling, LLC. Hy-Tek is the premier single-source provider of material handling solutions for a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food, electronics, and automotive. Since 1963, Hy-Tek and its best-in-class industry partners—including manufacturers of industrial equipment; conveyor systems; automated storage and retrieval systems; rack and shelving—have been providing customers large and small with turnkey solutions. From customized one-of-a-kind handling and storage systems to pre-assembled buildings and off-the-shelf products—Hy-Tek’s experienced team of engineering, sales, operations, and project management professionals partner with customers to help enhance productivity, streamline processes, and boost profitability. With over 500 employees, Hy-Tek serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Contact www.hy-tek.com or 800.837.1217.