TVH Named to Top 100 Privately Held Companies List

TVH in the Americas (TVH), a leading provider of quality replacement parts and accessories for the material handling and industrial equipment industries, has been named to the Top 100 Privately Held Companies list for 2021 by Ingram’s Magazine.

“We are proud to be ranked again as one of the Top 100 Privately Held Companies for 2021,” said Simon Witdouck, Senior Vice President of TVH Americas. “I would like to personally thank each of our employees for their hard work and commitment to each other and our customers. While the past year has been a challenge, this award is a testament to our ability to work together as one team. The success of the past year means we are growing our team and are actively hiring for positions from Logistics and Manufacturing to Sales. We plan to grow our Americas team by more than 100 awesome employees in 2021.”

The Top 100 Privately Held Companies list is based on 2020 revenue and is made up of companies that are privately held and headquartered in the Kansas City area. TVH in the Americas established its presence in Olathe in 2005 and now has over 1,000 employees operating out of 16 locations throughout the US, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico.

About TVH in the Americas

TVH in the Americas is part of TVH Group, an international company with customers in more than 180 countries. Founded in 1969, TVH has grown to become one of the most respected names in the material handling and industrial equipment industries. Its commitment to service, knowledge and product availability has made TVH the One-Stop-Shop for our customers. TVH in the Americas offers more than 44 million products from 15 locations in the Americas and 81 locations globally.



