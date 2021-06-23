GEODIS wins contract with the Californian electrical bikes company “Super73”

Levallois-Perret, July 23, 2021, The demand for e-bikes has soared in recent years and Super73 has grown rapidly. The brand is very well established in the US and is quickly gaining popularity in Europe and the Middle East. There has become a need for a logistics partner that could help take advantage of this potential and accelerate market growth. By combining the Group services of Contract Logistics, Freight Forwarding and Distribution & Express and integrating them on a single online platform (IRIS*), GEODIS is able to provide Super73 with maximum supply chain visibility.

“Super73 presented us with a challenge that enabled us to show and utilize our full scope of services” – says Mark van den Assem, Managing Director of GEODIS in the Benelux. “It demands the successful cooperation of not only GEODIS’ multiple lines of business and country operations, but also a new creative integration of warehouse management systems with other applications.”

“We understand the complexities of developing new markets, particularly the logistics of supplying new customers not just with a superior product but with an efficient and reliable supply line. For a startup like ours, scalability is the name of the game, and we found in GEODIS a devoted team of logistics professionals focusing on just that.” says Nicolas Danan, the General Manager of Super73 Europe.

“GEODIS makes it easy for us as they provide the whole spectrum of transport, warehousing, and distribution services all over European Union and the UK.“, adds Fabian Hardjoprajitno, Operations Manager of Super73 Europe.

Super73 is another brand with an environmental conscience to have chosen GEODIS as its logistics partner.

*IRIS gives GEODIS customers information on the real-time status of their shipments.

