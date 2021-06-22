Endress+Hauser launches a new generation of liquid analysis sensors

Memosens 2.0 digital technology provides simple, safe, and connected liquid analysis.

June 22, 2021 – Process plants typically use a multitude of sensors, each of which is normally connected to a transmitter. Older sensor technologies use analog signals to communicate with transmitters, but more modern models employ digital technology to improve accuracy, ease calibration, simplify troubleshooting, and reduce required maintenance.

Endress+Hauser Memosens technology converts the measured value to a digital signal and transfers it inductively to the transmitter, offering safe data transfer for increased availability of the measuring point and trouble-free operation. With Memosens 2.0, liquid analysis measuring points now become completely future-proofed and ready for IIoT. This new technology is available for pH/ORP, conductivity, and dissolved oxygen sensors—and it will be extended to the complete sensor portfolio for liquid analysis.

Unlocking the potential of measurement data

Memosens 2.0 sensors store numerous relevant data points, such as operating hours, minimum and maximum temperatures, measured values, calibration histories, and load matrices. All this data can be used and processed for comprehensive analysis and more precise process management. The sensors also provide a sound basis for predictive maintenance strategies when used in conjunction with Endress+Hauser’s Heartbeat Technology, along with enhanced IIoT services via the Netilion ecosystem.

Simplifying liquid analysis

Memosens 2.0 combines cutting-edge technology with maximum practicability. Because the Memosens sensors are equipped with highly integrated electronics, they can be calibrated and adjusted under lab conditions that are favorable for the operator, and stable for precise results. Replacing sensors in the field is a simple process and can be performed in a timely manner thanks to the lockable bayonet connector and automatic sensor identification by the transmitter.

Increasing process safety

Non-contact digital data transmission eliminates the effects of moisture, corrosion, and salt bridges—with alert messaging if the signal transmission is disturbed by other factors. Galvanic isolation ensures accurate measurement in the presence of electromagnetic interference and other electrical noise. Memobase Plus software provides full traceability of all sensors used, supporting operation according to the strict guidelines applicable to various regulated industries. Memosens 2.0 offers error-free flexibility for measuring points in hazardous areas because all explosion proof sensors can be connected to all Endress+Hauser transmitters with the same ratings.

Reducing operating costs

Field replacement is simple and quick because Memosens 2.0 sensors are pre-calibrated in the lab, reducing process downtime. Unlike conventional analog sensors, these digital models store calibration data internally, and regular regeneration extends sensor lifetime.

Sustainable in every industry

Memosens sensors are proven for use in all process industries including chemical, food & beverage, life sciences, power, and water/ wastewater. Memosens 2.0 is backwards-compatible and can easily be integrated into existing systems, providing future-proof liquid analysis.

For more information, please visit: https://eh.digital/Memosens-technology_us

About Endress+Hauser in the U.S.

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering. Endress+Hauser provides sensors, instruments, systems and services for level, flow, pressure and temperature measurement as well as analytics and data acquisition. We work closely with the chemical, petrochemical, food & beverage, oil & gas, water & wastewater, power & energy, life science, primaries & metal, renewable energies, pulp & paper and shipbuilding industries. Endress+Hauser supports its customers in optimizing their processes in terms of reliability, safety, economic efficiency and environmental impact. The Group employs nearly 14,000 personnel worldwide and generated [net sales of] more than 2.6 billion euros (2.89 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020.

