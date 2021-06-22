Live Webcast to Provide Strategies for Maximizing Supply Chain Value by Moving Beyond ERP

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, will discuss how to tackle ERP limitations during its upcoming webinar, Collaboration, Intelligence and Connection: Going Beyond ERP to Maximize Supply Chain Value. The session begins at 11 a.m. EDT on June 23.

The webinar will feature a panel of supply chain and ERP experts, including: Angie Taylor, vice president and chief commercial officer, Plastic Packaging Technologies; Joshua Greenbaum, Enterprise Applications Consulting (EAC) founder; and Shawn Reynolds, executive vice president, marketing at Logility.

During the live webinar, this panel of professionals will discuss how going beyond ERP extends the value of an effective supply chain through:

The role of collaboration both inside the enterprise and with external partners and customers, and why ERP alone can’t support this.

Dealing with the unknown, unprecedented and unplanned for, and what customers learned from the pandemic.

Building the trust and alignment needed for collaboration inside and outside the enterprise with the right technology.

The webinar is free to attend, and a recording of the webinar will be available to registered attendees shortly after its conclusion.