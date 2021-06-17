Gebrüder Weiss honored as “logistics heroes”

Frankfurt a. M. / Lauterach, June 16, 2021. Gebrüder Weiss was presented with the German Brand Award on June 10, 2021, for its image campaign “#GWmovesOn.” As the coronavirus pandemic unfolded, the international transport and logistics company developed the GWmovesOn campaign to provide extra motivation for its essential workforce in these challenging times and to recognize their achievements.

The “#GWmovesOn – Heroes in Logistics” campaign communicated the work of the company’s team both internally and externally. For example, Gebrüder Weiss used its social media channels to share 60 individual stories of its employees from more than 16 countries. These stories, which were collected during the pandemic, were also published in a special edition of the award-winning customer magazine ATLAS. “Our aim with this campaign was to give our employees the recognition they deserve for their unwavering dedication since the beginning of the pandemic,” says Peter Kloiber, Member of the Management Board at Gebrüder Weiss. “We showcase the fact that people with different interests, talents and strengths work here, along with what they are made of. It is these employees who are behind the “heroic stories” and we are proud of them,” adds Peter Kloiber.

Important industry award The German Brand Award honors strong campaigns, concepts, and strategies for their brand management in the categories “Excellent Brands” and “Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation.” This year there were 1,134 submissions from 17 countries. The winners included well-known brands such as BMW Motorrad, Knorr-Bremse AG and Deutsche Telekom, in addition to Gebrüder Weiss.

About Gebrüder Weiss

With more than 7,400 employees, 170 company-owned locations and a provisional annual turnover of 1.77 billion euros (2020), Gebrüder Weiss ranks among Europe's leading transport and logistics companies. In addition to its core business of land transport, air & sea freight, and logistics, the company operates a number of highly specialized industry solutions and subsidiaries under the umbrella of Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG, based in Lauterach (Austria) – including the logistics consultancy firm x|vise, tectraxx (industry specialist for hi-tech businesses), dicall (communications solutions, market research, training), Rail Cargo (railway transports), and the Gebrüder Weiss parcel service GWP, co-shareholder of the Austrian company DPD. This bundling of services allows the corporate group to respond to customer needs quickly and flexibly. Today, having implemented a variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives, the family-run company with a 500-year history is also considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices.

