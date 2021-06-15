RAYMOND BASICS INTRODUCES EDGE™ LITHIUM-ION MOTORIZED PALLET JACK

GREENE, N.Y., June 15, 2021 — The Raymond Corporation announces an addition to the Raymond Basics product line with the Edge — a motorized, lithium-ion pallet jack with a 3,300-pound capacity. Ideal for use in tight spaces, this 27-by-45-inch pallet jack has a compact design, offering exceptional maneuverability with its pinwheeling capability and convenient turtle and creep modes. The Edge pallet jack offers an efficient and productive alternative to manual pallet jacks in a variety of environments and applications, including narrow aisles, retail back rooms, front of stores, delivery, dock, warehouses, mezzanines, and elevators.

Quickly operational, the Edge pallet jack is ready to work with a simple pin code entry. It also offers the same familiar controls as other motorized pallet jacks with lift, lower, travel and horn functions all accessed by using the ergonomic handle.

“We are always looking to provide new products utilizing efficient energy solutions to help businesses drive continuous improvement, optimize their operations and support their ever-changing needs,” said Mike Distin, product manager for Raymond Basics, The Raymond Corporation. “The Edge does just that by increasing operator comfort with electric lift, lower and travel. Coupled with its competitive price, short delivery time and application flexibility, it’s easy to see how the Edge could help give operations a competitive advantage.”

Fast battery changes and opportunity charging maximize time on the floor, and an external charger allows the battery to be charged inside or outside the pallet jack. Additionally, to further minimize downtime and increase productivity, users can order a spare battery to charge while the other is in use.



To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

