DHL eCommerce awards contract to NPI for five sortation systems for its US hubs

DHL eCommerce, a subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL, entered into an agreement with National Presort, LP “NPI” to purchase five new high-speed Gen3 Xstream sortation systems. NPI has partnered with DHL for over seventeen years. Through patented technology, NPI systems will increase DHL eCommerce’s processing capacity using sorting systems designed specifically for DHL. Installations will begin in the summer of 2021, and will be completed in time for eCommerce’s peak season.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with DHL”, said Brent Daboub, NPI’s COO and CTO. “It is another example of how our customers can rely on NPI’s high-speed sortation solutions”.

DHL eCommerce provides international and domestic standard parcel delivery for business customers, supporting their processes with mature eCommerce shipping, helping customers to enable their online business. Headquartered in Bonn, Germany with Regional Offices in the U.S. and Singapore, DHL eCommerce also has a strong presence in Asia Pacific, particularly in India through their subsidiary Blue Dart, and in the Americas where the former DHL Global Mail has been operating since 2004.

National Presort, LP “NPI”, founded in 1977 by Henry Daboub, is a minority and veteran-owned small business enterprise designing sorting solutions through affordable high-speed systems. NPI delivers low maintenance systems to improve operational efficiency, designed to be Xstreamly compact and modular. NPI has systems operating in 27 countries, with each system being designed to meet customer specific operation requirements, regardless of their location.