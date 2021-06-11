DB Schenker Canada Appoints Martha Drury C.H.R.L. as Chief Human Resources Officer of Canada

Miami FL, June 11, 2021 – Leading global logistics provider DB Schenker has appointed Martha Drury C.H.R.L. as Chief Human Resources Officer of Canada. In her new role, effective May 31, 2021, she is responsible for developing and executing the strategic direction of Human Resources across Canada.

Ms. Drury joins DB Schenker with more than 20 years of experience in human resources within the logistics and supply chain industry, most recently at Penske, UTI Worldwide, and DHL. She has an extensive portfolio of success in areas of recruitment, training and development, succession planning, compensation & benefits, health & safety, and labour management.

Stacey J. Brown, Esq, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Americas said, “Martha is a goal-driven individual with a proven track record in balancing strategic and tactical operations; transformational change agent; employee engagement; and has the ability to operate in a fast paced and rapidly changing business environment. It is going to be her unique blend of interpersonal skills and a positive focus that makes her an excellent addition to the DB Schenker team. We’re so pleased to welcome her at this transformational time for the industry.”

Ms. Drury said, “This is an exciting time, to be joining a market leader – one with such a passionate team in Canada. I am looking forward to working at all levels of the business, and developing many facets, so DB Schenker can be recognized in Canada as an employer of choice in the logistics and supply chain industry.”

About DB Schenker Americas

DB Schenker is one of the largest Integrated Logistics Service Providers in the Americas with more than 10,000 employees in 123 locations providing over 27 million sq. ft. of distribution operations to its clients. DB Schenker’s Americas presence includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, United States, and Venezuela. DB Schenker offers land transport and air and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management services from a single source. With integrated partners across the Americas, DB Schenker provides the best combination of intimate local practices knowledge and global capabilities.