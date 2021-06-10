Hannibal Industries Sets Record in May, Shipping More Than 40 Million Pounds Rack

Hannibal Industries, one of the largest steel pallet rack manufacturers in the U.S., announced today that its Houston location set a facility record in May, by shipping more than 22 million pounds of steel rack products in a single month. With the global growth in eCommerce and the need for large and robust warehouse space continuing to climb, Hannibal Industries has increased its customer base, created new jobs across its locations and invested in manufacturing processes that keep safety and efficiency in mind.

The record, set by Hannibal’s Houston facility, was a key factor in an unprecedented company-wide record with both locations combining to exceed 40 million pounds of racking material in a single month.



Finished rack being prepared to ship by Hannibal employees in Houston

“Hannibal has remained focused during a time when the supply chain has experienced unforeseen challenges over the last few years, including the need for specialty warehouse environments like cold storage, and demand has outgrown the industry’s ability to build space fast enough,” said Steve Rogers, executive vice president at Hannibal Industries. “As a result, Hannibal has continued to expand its expertise in growth areas, increased production and created opportunity to ship record amounts of pallet rack that will help meet the demand as trends continue to push toward eCommerce.”



Arial view of Hannibal’s Houston manufacturing facility

To stay connected to Hannibal, please visit: http://www.hannibalindustries.com, on Twitter @HannibalRack and on LinkedIn.