Nexus at DIA Industrial Park in Denver adding 500,000 square feet

One of the largest industrial business parks near Denver International Airport will soon welcome over 500,000 additional square feet of warehouse/distribution space. Becknell Industrial will break ground on two new buildings at the park this month, which are being marketed for sale or lease by CBRE’s Jim Bolt and Mike Camp.



The larger of the two buildings will be 329,940 square feet located at the intersection of 84th Avenue and Quintero Road, approximately eight miles west of Denver International Airport. The second building will be adjacent to the first and encompass 170,500 square feet. Both buildings will have Class A finishes including ESFR sprinklers, LED lighting, dock and drive-in doors, 130-foot truck courts and dedicated trailer parking. Clear heights range from 32 to 36 feet. Office space may be built to suit within either building.



Nexus at DIA is a newly developed industrial park designed for institutional-grade warehouse/distribution, office and flex buildings. Nexus is already home to several global Fortune 500 companies: McLane Foods operates a 250,000-square-foot cold storage and distribution facility within Nexus, and Haier completed a 540,000-square-foot distribution facility at the park in 2019. In addition, Lowes is building a 1 million-square-foot facility within the park, and a confidential tenant is under construction on a 281,000-square-foot middle-mile facility at the site.



“Becknell recognized early on the potential opportunity that the Nexus park offered to Denver’s industrial market, and the impressive roster of tenants that have already committed to the park is a testament to its compelling offering,” said Jim Bolt, vice chairman with CBRE’s Industrial & Logistics practice in Denver.



The property is located in Commerce City, near two significant sort hubs for UPS and FedEx. The site offers convenient access to I-70 and I-225 and is less than a two-minute drive from Peña Boulevard and E-470, both with expansion projects underway, further enhancing access to Nexus at DIA.



The site is zoned PUD, allowing for a variety of uses including warehousing, manufacturing, assembly, fabrication, e-commerce, laboratories, food production, airport-related uses with trailer parking and the possibility of outside storage.



Becknell Industrial specializes in the development, acquisition, management and long-term ownership of industrial properties nationwide. The firm owns interest in more than 30 million square feet of industrial properties representing more than $2.0 billion in value.



”Having access to a master-planned industrial park has allowed Becknell to be awarded and construct facilities for household names such as Haier, TJX Companies and Lowes. We look forward to expanding our footprint in Nexus with the addition of these two buildings to continue to attract new customers,” said Derek Hawkins, Senior Vice President of Leasing and Development with Becknell Industrial.



2021 is off to a strong start in metro Denver’s industrial market, according to CBRE research. The industrial sector recorded its 44th consecutive quarter of positive net absorption in the first quarter of the year. At 976,000 square feet, absorption was more than double 2020’s first quarter volume.





About CBRE Group, Inc.

