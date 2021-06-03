Navis Announces Enhancements of its Automated Horizontal Transport Solution

Oakland, CA — June 3, 2021 — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced enhancements to the Automated Horizontal Transport (AHT) scheduler on N4 3.8. This solution is an evolution of its previous version and will be pivotal in helping Navis’ customers reach operational milestones in their automated operations.

Navis’ AHT Scheduler offers a turnkey solution to customers who are continuing to invest in automation at their locations for an increase in ROI, terminals who are scaling their operations or those looking for additional quay productivity. AHT Scheduler increases efficiency at terminals by providing real-time data tracking, predicting outcomes for crane operations and enabling real-time decision making for terminal operators around the world. The AHT Scheduler has already successfully rolled out at Long Beach Container Terminal (LBCT) in early May 2021, and has been implemented and is currently running seamlessly at the site.

Key benefits of Navis’ HT Scheduler include:

●Unprecedented Responsiveness - AHT Scheduler runs on average, under a few seconds for hundreds of CHEs in production and is continuously scanning your terminal to help adapt its decisions in real-time.

●Ability to Support Large Fleets - The solution is ready to follow and support expansion plans, up to hundreds of CHEs at terminals around the world, and is ready to support terminal portofolio with support for AGVs, AutoTrucks, AutoShuttles and AutoStrads.

●Quay Crane Utilization- AHT Scheduler scans the state of your cranes every second and predicts their likelihood to starve, and balances the CHEs dispatching to ensure optimal productivity.

●Unmatched ROIs - In labs and standard customer emulations, the AHT Scheduler delivers an 1.5 increase in moves per CHE, an increase in 3 mph per crane and decreases unladen driving times by 10 percent.

“We are constantly working on making our solutions smarter to give our terminals around the world the tools to help them optimize operations and enhance automation for better business results,” said Carlos Lopez Barbera is the Vice President of Product Management at Navis. “The newly enhanced AHT Scheduler will allow our N4 automation customers to implement a turnkey solution to help them reach operational milestones at their terminals for better production and output.”

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company’s sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com