AHS Partners with Exotec to Strengthen Ariat Omnichannel Fulfillment

Erlanger, KY (May 18, 2021) – Advanced Handling Systems (AHS, LLC) announced today that they have been contracted by Ariat International to design and integrate an Exotec Skypod System to optimize its Omnichannel apparel fulfillment process. AHS, LLC, a systems integrator located in Erlanger, KY, is the leading provider of Exotec’s solution in North America, having installed the first system available in the United States, and will be completing the integration of the full system. Exotec Solutions, a pick system provider, utilizes its Skypod mobile robots to manufacture goods-to-person technology for the retail and e-commerce industries.

Exotec’s robotic order picking solution has revolutionized fulfillment across Europe and Japan and is now gaining traction in the US market through its partnership with AHS, LLC. The pair most recently announced the adoption of the Skypod System by Gap Inc. to optimize its returns picking process.

“Ariat is excited to partner with AHS and Exotec in our journey to bring unparalleled service to our customers,” said Matthew Hardenberg, Senior Director of Distribution at Ariat International. “When selecting AHS as the integrator and the Exotec Skypod solution, we saw the same dedication to innovation and quality of our products in their solution.”

Ariat International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of innovative performance equestrian footwear, apparel, and belts. Featuring a patented technology designed to deliver stability, durability, and comfort, Ariat pioneered the application of advanced athletic shoe technology into English riding boots and authentic Western boots. Ariat products are sold in a network of retail outlets throughout the world. The company is looking to expand its omnichannel fulfillment capabilities with the largest deployment of Exotec’s Skypod System in North America to date.

“Ariat has become one of the leaders in the US to adopt the revolutionary Exotec Skypod System to provide exceptional service to its customers, and I couldn’t be more excited about that,” Said Zac Boehm, Director of Innovative Systems at AHS. “AHS is honored to have been chosen and recognized by Ariat as being an integrator who is dedicated to providing innovative solutions, like the Exotec Skypod System, and a partner that brings great value.”

The Skypod system is an agile and high-performing automated order preparation system designed specifically for retailers needing an efficient, scalable and responsive goods-to-person solution. The solution is the first of its kind to use mobile robots that can move in three dimensions. Laser scanner navigation and AI allow the Skypods to navigate in a multidirectional manner, carrying 66 lb. bins, freeing up time for the warehouse team members to focus on packing and shipping, avoiding long-distance walks to access inventory. For more information on the Exotec Skypod system, visithttps://www.ahs1.com/innovation/goods-to-person/exotec-skypod-system.

About AHS, LLC

AHS is a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions within the supply chain. For more than 45 years, AHS has combined the power of creative design with a strategic selection of equipment and robotic manufacturers to create best-in-class fulfillment and distribution solutions for a wide variety of industries and clients. For more information, visit https://www.ahs1.com.