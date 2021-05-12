Berkshire Grey Accelerates Company Momentum In 2021

Berkshire Grey, Inc. today announced its continued rapid growth as the global leader in solutions that automate supply chain processes. The company’s momentum is driven by the fast-emerging Intelligent Enterprise Robotics category in supply chain automation. From December 2020 through April 2021, the company:

● Expanded its global presence into Canada and Japan.

● Garnered recognition as an industry leader in innovation and robotics.

● Broadened its commercial leadership team with proven track records to rapidly grow businesses.

● Expanded Berkshire Grey’s corporate social responsibility recognition through the Picking With Purpose program.

“2020 was a pivotal time for eCommerce companies, retailers, grocers and package handling logistics providers – and it continues into this year. The need to automate to meet consumer needs was already pronounced and the pandemic accelerated the changes and increased the need,” says Tom Wagner, founder and CEO of Berkshire Grey. “Many of these changes in consumer behaviors are here to stay and that means, businesses need to adapt and improve operations with robotic automation to fulfill those needs. We’re honored to work with companies who have enlisted our AI-enabled robotic solutions to help meet business goals and consumer expectations.”

Global Expansion

Businesses around the world are seeking leading-edge solution partners to automate their supply chain operations. To meet this need, Berkshire Grey continues to grow its global footprint. In 2020, the EMEA employee base increased by 50% and the company established its Canadian subsidiary, as well as its Japanese entity through its partnership with SoftBank Robotics Corp. and SB Logistics Corp., subsidiaries of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC: SFTBY).

Industry Recognition

Berkshire Grey continues to be recognized as a leader in the AI-enabled robotic automation industry. In March 2021, the company was named as one of 2021’s Best Startup Employers by Forbes and selected in the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Robotics by Fast Company.

Commercial Leadership Team

To command greater market presence, Berkshire Grey hired Angela Whiteford to serve as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Whiteford previously served as the CMO at unicorn company, Forter. She has more than two decades of experience in senior leadership roles with Affirmed Networks (acquired by Microsoft), Iron Mountain, and Starent Networks (acquired by Cisco).

In addition, Jerry Kim joined the company as Vice President of eCommerce to support Berkshire Grey’s efforts to address the rapidly growing eCommerce industry. Kim comes with more than 30 years of diverse experience in product, sales and engineering with global companies. Prior to Berkshire Grey, Kim served as the Senior Sales Engineering Director at OpenText.

Further expanding the company’s commercial leadership team, Bryan Boatner joined Berkshire Grey as the Vice President and General Manager of Third-Party Logistics (3PL). Boatner comes from Anyline as the former Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Boatner has extensive experience in mobile scanning, factory automation, barcode scanning, warehouse automation, machine vision and robotics integration.

Picking With Purpose Program Growth & Recognitions

In Q4 2020, Berkshire Grey launched the Picking With Purpose program as a response to provide food for people impacted by the pandemic. Using intelligent robotic pick and sort systems for the distribution of surplus foods, Berkshire Grey is committed to feed and nourish vulnerable populations. Since the program’s inception, Berkshire Grey donated a total of 84,000 lbs of food or about 34,000 individual meals to the Greater Boston Food Bank in Massachusetts and City Harvest in New York. The program was recognized by Fast Company’s 2021 World-Changing Ideas award for its important role in building a better world - especially as everyone emerges from the coronavirus crisis. The Picking With Purpose program continues to seek food sponsors and food relief organizations to support. To learn more or to become a sponsor, visit: www.berkshiregrey.com/about-us/picking-with-purpose/.

Intelligent Enterprise Robotics

Intelligent Enterprise Robotics, a new category of AI-enabled robotic solutions pioneered by Berkshire Grey, automates the fulfillment of eCommerce orders, replenishment for retail stores and groceries, and parcel processing for customers. Key capabilities include:

● AI-enabled picking

● AI-enabled mobility

● System-wide orchestration

● Cloud-based monitoring and analytics

● And a full portfolio of capabilities and professional services such as manufacturing, installation, commissioning, maintenance, software updates, and operation.



As previously announced, on February 24, 2021, Berkshire Grey entered into a definitive agreement with Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: RAAC) that is expected to result in Berkshire Grey becoming a publicly listed company during the second quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by the stockholders of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp.

