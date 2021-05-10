Successful N4 3.7 Go Live at Haifa Port Company

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, today announced that Haifa Port Company has finalized the N4 upgrade to the 3.7 release across its container and general cargo terminals. With the upgrade to N4 3.7, the port has prepared itself for upcoming improvements – upgrading equipment and facilities that are vital in supporting sustainable and efficient operations in response to growing demand in the region.

Located in northern Israel, Haifa Port Company is the largest port locally, operating at 1.4 million TEU and handling over 25 million tons of cargo, annually. To contend with supply demands, infrastructure challenges and the potential for increased cargo volumes, the port sought a comprehensive solution and approach to improving cargo movement and traffic management on site. The N4 upgrade, which was completed remotely by Navis due to pandemic restrictions, with zero operational downtime, enables the port to shift its focus to additional improvements across its facilities.

Upgrades underway include automation improvements taking place at the waterside such as installing a ship-to-shore optical character recognition (OCR) crane system to automatically identify the containers and yard tractors underneath the STS crane. Other plans include enhancements to the operations for the yard management staff where more modern applications can start to be utilized.

“Haifa Port Company is a regional transshipment hub, serving as the main lifeline for transporting various cargo types throughout the region, and as such, recognizes our responsibility to deliver these goods in a timely and efficient manner,” said Oded Orr, Project Manager at Haifa Port Company. “In support of this mission, we have dedicated significant time and resources to improve our port infrastructure, ensuring our facilities operate at the highest, most productive capacity. The major upgrade to N4 3.7 was the first step in this journey and now that all systems across the board are connected and speaking the same language, we expect to seamlessly execute our future modernization plans to better serve our customers.”

“Coming off of 2020 and all of the challenges that stakeholders across the shipping supply chain had to contend with, the importance of continued investment and development of ports for increased capacity and efficiency has never been clearer,” said Jacques Marchetti, General Manager, EMEA at Navis. “Anticipating growth in Israeli port volumes as increased capacity comes online in 2021, Haifa Port Company has put itself in the position to become an influential player in the Eastern Mediterranean market following the N4 upgrade and additional modifications. Its investment will not only increase productivity and economic competitiveness, but it will have a tremendous knock-on effect, supporting economic development in the region.”

