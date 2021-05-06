Southeastern Freight Lines’ Augusta Service Center

Celebrates 45 Years of Service

LEXINGTON, S.C. (May 6, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, is celebrating 45 years of quality without question service at the Augusta, South Carolina service center.

Located at 1040 Edgefield Rd. in N. Augusta, the service center opened for business in spring of 1976, with 12 dock doors and 10 associates. Since then, the facility has grown to 54 dock doors and over 55 associates.

Customer Service Representative Angela Hollar is also celebrating a professional milestone, as she has been at the Augusta service center since March 1977 and continues to serve our internal and external customers today.

“As we celebrate this milestone in Augusta, it’s amazing to reflect on the meaningful relationships we’ve built with our customers and associates over the past 45 years, like Angela, who has been a part of our team since 1977,” said Keith McDonald, service center manager. “We’re excited to continue providing Quality without Question service to our customers with our great team year-after-year.”

Over the years, the service center has given back to the Augusta community, most recently as part of Southeastern Serves, a program dedicated to giving back to communities across Southeastern’s footprint by having associates of all levels get involved with providing for the less fortunate. Initiatives have included delivering food in partnership with Meals on Wheels and helping serve and clean up Thanksgiving meals for NHC HealthCare North Augusta residents and their families.

The Augusta service center was the eighth service center opened by Southeastern Freight Lines since its founding in 1950. The company now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico, and has undergone numerous upgrades in trucks and trucking technologies.

Southeastern Freight Lines was recently recognized as the Best Employer in South Carolina by GOBankingRates and was recognized by Forbes as Best Employer in South Carolina in its second annual ranking of America’s best employers by state last fall.

