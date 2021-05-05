HONEYWELL RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS PRODUCT DESIGN AWARDS

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that many of its safety products were selected as winners in the world renowned 2021 iF Design and Red Dot product design competitions, recognizing Honeywell’s best-in-class and user-centric designs that keep workers and workplaces safe globally.

“As Honeywell continues to innovate our portfolio, we are constantly striving to marry technology and design to deliver premium products that serve our customers with function, durability, comfort and style. Research and development of each Honeywell product keeps the end user top of mind, and we obtain customer feedback at every development checkpoint. Our goal is to understand the product features our customers wish to see and deliver solutions that exceed their needs,” said Pete Holdcroft, director of User Experience Design, Honeywell.

The iF Design and Red Dot awards received thousands of entries worldwide and were judged by an international panel of design experts. Honeywell won five iF Design and six Red Dot awards within the Safety and Productivity Solutions business and was recognized as an iF Design finalist for four additional products. The Building Technologies team secured three iF Design wins.

“A core component of Honeywell’s culture is elevating product design at every stage of the development process, shepherding in the next generation of innovative tools that help shape and move with the future of the global workforce and community,” said Holdcroft.

Winning products included:

Honeywell Dual-Layer Face Covering (iF Design and Red Dot winner) This face covering with replaceable inserts features a seamless three-dimensional knit construction providing 4-way stretch, minimizing gaps and enhancing overall comfort. Its chic design combines different yarn options that allows customization for customer branding, styling and other functions.

Honeywell H500 Series (iF Design and Red Dot winner) The H500 safety harness range sets new standards in ergonomics and safety for workers-at-height. The stretch-flex webbing around the legs and shoulders accommodate the body’s movement and contours for optimum comfort. Patented shoulder and back padding minimize overhead muscular fatigue and overexertion, while the pressure-relief breathable paddings quantifiably keep workers drier and cooler.

Honeywell Vertex Edge (iF Design and Red Dot winner) Vertex™ Edge is a toxic gas monitoring system which detects ultrasensitive gases in high-tech operations. Mainly used in silicon wafer foundries, it can detect extremely low levels of toxic gases by continually drawing air from up to 72 source points and passing it through patented Chemcassette detection technology.

Honeywell North PA500 + PA910 PAPR (iF Design winner) The PA500 blower and PA910 headpiece have been combined into the Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR). The equipment provides respiratory protection to industrial workers in dusty environments. It is durable, slim and compact to allow access in narrow spaces, and the backpack configuration allows users to carry tools on a belt or to sit on a chair.

Honeywell BW Flex (iF Design winner) The Honeywell BW Flex features a single-button operation and an intuitive user interface design to make it easy to configure and use. Paired with a smartphone, users and safety managers can review in real-time and analyze data history to ensure full compliance is met.

Verishield 300 (Red Dot winner) The VeriShield™ 300 headband provides workers with lightweight, slim-profile hearing protection, ideal for environments where earmuffs can be uncomfortably hot. They enable work in confined spaces and around machinery, offering greater compatibility with other PPE. VeriShield™ 300 reduces background noise to safe levels and continuously collects and transmits noise-related data to Honeywell software, allowing the reporting of critical safety intelligence.

Honeywell North PA920 (Red Dot winner) The Honeywell North PA920 PAPR headpiece protects industrial workers where there’s a risk of inhaling harmful dust, vapors and gas. It is a hard hat that provides head protection against falling objects. The replaceable visor protects against splashes, projections and impacts, with optimal optical quality. The highly adjustable head suspension fits all workers without discrimination for outstanding comfort and stability. PA920 is compatible with earmuffs, as well as prescription eyewear.

IH25 UHF RFID Reader (Red Dot winner) The Honeywell IH25 RFID reader pairs with a Honeywell handheld computer to help store associates complete retail inventory management tasks. Its large battery and advanced power management means more uptime on a single charge allowing uninterrupted all-day use.

Honeywell VARIODYN ONE (iF Design winner) VARIODYN ONE is a global notification platform designed to enhance in-building voice communications to improve response to emergency situations and general public address announcements. The IP-based public address and voice alarm (PA/VA) system delivers exceptional usability and sound performance to address daily operational and safety needs of a building. It can be used for emergency response to support faster egress from a building and general day-to-day announcements and notifications.

Honeywell TC500A-N Commercial Connected Thermostat (iF Design winner) The Honeywell TC500A-N provides the advanced features small and medium buildings need to meet commercial building code compliance and rigorous energy efficiency standards. Its features include fast and easy commissioning, the flexibility of wired or wireless connectivity, integration with existing building management systems, high user security and integrated energy-saving features for rooftop and heat pump units.

NOTIFIER by Honeywell INSPIRE™ Panel (iF Design winner) NOTIFIER INSPIRE is a next generation fire and life safety system platform that offers a common design language across the panel portfolio, spanning different geographies.