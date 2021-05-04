TELEGRID Launches Drone Technology for Commercial Package Delivery

East Hanover, New Jersey – TELEGRID Technologies, Inc., a provider of advanced communications and networking equipment, today unveiled its flagship autonomous drone technology that will soon begin a package delivery service with The Kroger Company. TELEGRID is currently one of only 10 companies pre-approved by the FAA to achieve airworthiness consideration for its DE-2020 unmanned aircraft.



“Autonomous drones have unlimited potential to improve everyday life. It’s about creating a whole new level of convenience and simplicity for consumers,” said Beth Flippo, Chief Technology Officer, TELEGRID. “Imagine being at the park and realizing you forgot to bring buns or marshmallows for smores, and being able to have them delivered to your phone location within fifteen minutes. This is no longer science fiction; we can do this today.”



TELEGRID’s Drone Express division operates as a logistics company, working with companies to strategically introduce drone package delivery into their supply chains and service offerings. It also works to seamlessly integrate the last-mile delivery service with the company’s order management systems to ensure customer and brand experiences are maintained throughout the consumer-facing ordering and delivery process.



What separates TELEGRID’s drones from other autonomous drone technology is the company’s innovative AeroGRID+ drone swarm network, which is a game-changer for commercial package drone delivery. The AeroGRID+ drone swarm network provides the communications platform needed to help ensure secure and accurate flights and deliveries, paving the way for environmentally friendly commercial drone delivery to become a viable, consumer-facing business service.



Since the early 1980s, TELEGRID has provided secure wireless communications equipment for the U.S. military. The AeroGRID+ drone swarm network, which supports in-flight aerial image recognition, obstacle avoidance and artificial intelligence (AI), was developed as part of this work. The military-grade mesh network provides inter-drone and drone-to-ground station connectivity to enable all data and control information communications, including streaming video and telemetry data, among drones and between the drones and ground stations and pilots.



“It’s exciting that commercial drone delivery is quickly moving beyond hype and speculation to become reality. We are starting to see real-world applications and benefits,” said Flippo.” Our landmark drone technology means consumers can now order a Gatorade to the soccer field, sunscreen to the beach, aspirin to the office or chicken soup for a sick friend.”



TELEGRID recently established a new facility in Southwest Ohio to serve as a hub for the manufacturing, testing and piloting of autonomous drones for commercial package delivery. Referred to by Flippo and her team as “The Hive,” the facility will initially focus on supporting the company’s new strategic partnership with The Kroger Company for exploring local airborne package delivery. It contains an air traffic control center that manages and oversees drone flights and is in constant contact with the Drone Express mobile aviation trailers that house the drone pilots and are located onsite where drone delivery is being offered.



TELEGRID is also exploring ways to expand the range of drone deliveries Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) as part of the FAA’s BEYOND program through lead participant the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.



For more information on Drone Express and its commercial drone delivery offering, visit https://droneexpress.ai/.



About TELEGRID

Headquartered in New Jersey, TELEGRID Technologies, Inc. is a woman-owned small business founded in 1984 with a focus on providing cutting-edge technologies, including communications and networking equipment and systems to U.S. military and government agencies. In 2018, the company founded Drone Express to integrate its state-of-the-art, military-grade network with advanced drone technologies. Drone Express, which uses only American-made parts in its drones, currently has operations in California, New Jersey and Ohio. For more information, visit www.telegrid.com.

