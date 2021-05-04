Dachser Mexico Ensures Seasonal Produce Stays Fresh To Meet Cinco de Mayo Demand

Cinco de Mayo has grown in popularity in the United States and has become one of America’s favorite celebrations. Established to mark Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862, its legacy lives on a century and a half later.

Commemorated with colorful parades throughout the Puebla region, the holiday is celebrated in the U.S. with festivities centered around traditional Mexican food and drink, driving demand for Mexican produce, particularly limes and avocados.

“Cinco de Mayo represents a major opportunity for our produce export customers, particularly those specializing in limes and avocados. They are counting on our expertise in transporting time- and temperature-sensitive cargo to ensure their produce arrives intact and on time to meet the demand of the holiday,” said Edgardo Hamon, Managing Director, Dachser Mexico, a subsidiary of global logistics provider Dachser.

According to a recent report from Fresh Fruit Portal, increased demand by the US consumer for avocados leading up to Cinco de Mayo resulted in a significant year-over-year spike in imports during the month of March 2021, with the greatest number of shipments coming from Mexico. In fact, there were more than 266 million pounds of avocados shipped to the US from Mexico in March 2021, which represents a 61 percent increase compared to the same period in 2020.

A recent USDA market report stated that Mexico is the top exporter of limes to the U.S. In fact, the U.S. market accounts for over 80% of total Mexico’s lime exports. Total Mexican lemon and lime exports to the U.S. are forecast at 852,000 metric tons for 2020-21; 6% percent higher than the previous year.

Even with the pandemic, the export of Mexican limes to the U.S. has seen dramatic annual growth -- increasing 33% compared to 2019 and 15% compared to 2018. Interestingly, the growth in lime volume mirrors avocados, as more U.S. consumers are spending increased time preparing meals at home and selecting more wholesome foods that are natural, nutritious and healthier now more than ever before.

U.S. imports drive Mexico produce export growth

Mexico provides over half of U.S. fresh produce imports totaling $15.6 billion in 2019, according to a recent U.S. Congressional report . In addition to pursuing a healthier diet, increasing ethnic diversity has led to Mexican export growth trajectories for lemons and mangoes in addition to limes and avocados.

In fact, the Mexican mango export market continues to flourish, with U.S. expecting to import higher volumes in 2021 than in recent years. The U.S. National Mango Board projects roughly 12% more imports of the popular stone fruit than the previous season, with an estimated volume of 42 million boxes.

With produce having one of the briefest product life cycles, exporters need to partner with a reliable and high-performing logistics partner such as Dachser Mexico. Customers can expect quick, efficient and sanitary first-to-last mile best practices ensuring freshness and safety.

Dachser Mexico understands the logistical challenges of transporting fresh produce and offers specialized services designed to support an efficient logistics management approach and mitigate cold chain challenges. The Dachser Mexico team works seamlessly with its Mexican export customers so that the produce can make it to their end-consumers in perfect condition - retaining its freshness and taste characteristics.

“At Dachser Mexico, we transport fresh produce for customers around the world every day. With the growing U.S. demand for fresh produce, it brings together many of the logistical services that Dachser Mexico offers exporters: temperature- and time-sensitive solutions, customs clearance, reliable express shipping from the first to the last mile, as well as our unrelenting focus on delivering the best customer experience, ensuring shipments arrive on schedule and in the best condition – ready for consumption,” said Mr. Hamon.

Providing a robust portfolio of services, including road transport, air and sea freight solutions, Dachser Mexico’s holistic market approach includes services such as warehousing along with a wide array of value-added services (contract logistics). In addition, Dachser Mexico offers customs house brokerage services and dedicated 24/7 customer service support.