Gebrüder Weiss puts more photovoltaic systems into service

Nuremberg / Esslingen / Aldingen / Lauterach, May 3, 2021. The international logistics company Gebrüder Weiss has built four new photovoltaic systems in southern Germany and Vorarlberg to meet its electricity needs. They have been installed at the logistics terminals at Nuremberg, Esslingen, Aldingen (Germany) and Lauterach (Austria) and together generate around 1,540 megawatt hours (MWh) of solar power per year. This is equivalent to the average annual consumption of around 385 three-person households in Austria during the same period.

“Gebrüder Weiss has set itself the goal of achieving CO2 neutrality by 2030, and equipping our locations with photovoltaic systems to generate solar power is an important step in this direction,” says Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss. Five more Gebrüder Weiss branches in Austria will be equipped with solar power installations in the second half of the year. This will enable the logistics company to produce a total of 8.4 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity at 13 locations by the end of 2021 and save around 1,050 tons of CO2 every year.

The construction of photovoltaic systems is just one pillar in the sustainability strategy of Gebrüder Weiss. The logistics company also has its own wind farm, and is pushing ahead with testing alternative drive technologies for its vehicle fleet. The first hydrogen-powered truck has been part of the vehicle fleet of Gebrüder Weiss since the start of the year, which already includes several gas-powered trucks as well as fully electric motor vehicles.

About Gebrüder Weiss

With more than 7,400 employees, 170 company-owned locations and a provisional annual turnover of 1.77 billion euros (2020), Gebrüder Weiss ranks among Europe's leading transport and logistics companies. In addition to its core business of land transport, air & sea freight, and logistics, the company operates a number of highly specialized industry solutions and subsidiaries under the umbrella of Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG, based in Lauterach (Austria) – including the logistics consultancy firm x|vise, tectraxx (industry specialist for hi-tech businesses), dicall (communications solutions, market research, training), Rail Cargo (railway transports), and the Gebrüder Weiss parcel service GWP, co-shareholder of the Austrian company DPD. This bundling of services allows the corporate group to respond to customer needs quickly and flexibly. Today, having implemented a variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives, the family-run company with a 500-year history is also considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices.

Contact

Gebrüder Weiss Corporate Communications

Merlin Herrmann

press@gw-world.com

Bundesstrasse 110, A-6923 Lauterach

T +43.5574.696.2169

F +43.5.9006.2173

www.gw-world.com

www.gw-world.com/de/news