Dermody Properties Leases 7630 Cherry Avenue to Tremco

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to announce the lease of 7630 Cherry Ave. in Fontana to Tremco Incorporated, part of the Tremco Construction Products Group (Tremco), the industry’s only provider of comprehensive systems and services for all six sides of a building enclosure. Tremco will occupy the entire 119,087-square-foot building for ten years.



“We are pleased to welcome Tremco as our newest customer in Southern California,” said Matt Mexia, Partner in Southern California for Dermody Properties. “The ease of access to Interstate-15, State Route 210 and Interstate-10, coupled with a variety of amenities in the immediate area, made this property a very attractive location.”

Tremco’s lease begins July 1, 2021. The company will be relocating operations to this new location and will use the space primarily for distribution.

Dermody Properties initially acquired the property, along with 7580 Cherry Avenue, in 2020.

“There is still an incredible amount of growth in the Inland Empire as it remains one of the top industrial markets in the country,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer for Dermody Properties. “Our company remains focused on sourcing strategic acquisition and development opportunities best suited for our customers, much like we did for Tremco.”

Phil Lombardo, Andrew Starnes and Cruise Adams of Cushman & Wakefield were the leasing agents. Anthony Delguyd of Hanna Commercial Real Estate, along with Randy Lockhart and Steve Sprenger of Newmark, represented Tremco.