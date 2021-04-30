Ware2Go Announces NetworkVu: Empowering eCommerce Merchants With Strategic Fulfillment Planning

Ware2Go, the UPS founded company enabling merchants of all sizes to achieve 1- to 2-day shipping guarantees, today announced NetworkVu. Available now in the BigCommerce and Shopify app stores, NetworkVu is a free eCommerce application that quickly analyzes a merchant's sales and transit data using machine learning to recommend ideal warehouse placements to maximize delivery speeds within ground networks while controlling costs.

eCommerce merchants recognize the need to get goods to consumers quickly, making strategically placed warehouses and fast shipping a requirement in today’s competitive market. The challenge for many fast-growing and mid-sized merchants has been developing the business case to support a distributed warehouse model without significantly increasing cost to serve.

“We set out to create a new way for merchants to engage with their data and make decisions that impact growth,” said Patrick Cadic, CRO at Ware2Go. “While merchants are equipped with insights and data on the sales side, they rarely have the opportunity to see how fulfillment affects their bottom line or could be leveraged to generate demand. With NetworkVu, we’re showing merchants how to approach their supply chain just as strategically as they approach sales.”

Cadic goes on to say, “Analysis at this level was previously reserved for large enterprises staffed with analysts or by relying on expensive studies. NetworkVu lifts the paywall for merchants of any size to access the same enterprise-level insights.”

The NetworkVu application is powered by machine learning to analyze a merchants’ historical sales and shipping data through a native integration to their eCommerce cart, or a merchant can upload their own historical shipping or sales data. Millions of orders can be processed within minutes to build a full analysis that illustrates through heat maps, charts and cost analyses the current delivery times and cost per shipment compared side-by-side with two alternate scenarios that show ideal warehouse placement, improved delivery speeds, potential cost savings, and top-line revenue impacts.

Users of NetworkVu have benefited from visibility into the impact of their fulfillment capabilities, enabling them to build a supply chain that leverages fulfillment as a sales driver. According to Steven Gmelin, VP of Digital Sales & Strategy at Aloha, a plant-based protein brand, “The NetworkVu analysis gave us confidence that we were building a network that could support our direct to consumer sales at scale,” he commented. “The entire process felt purposeful and intentional, and, since implementing the changes recommended by NetworkVu, our direct to consumer sales have grown by 250%.”