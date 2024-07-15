Tactiq and GlobalWorx say merger boosts direct-store-delivery platform

Direct store delivery (DSD) software platform provider Tactiq today announced its merger with GlobalWorx Inc., saying the move would support its growth strategy, expand its capabilities, and bring greater transparency across the DSD supply chain.

Midlothian, Virginia-based Tactiq said the move brings together two Richmond-based companies providing software as a service (SaaS) tools that streamline supply chains by managing the complex data behind the direct-store-delivery industry.

Tactiq serves manufacturers, distributors, and small-format retailers, including CVS, Dollar General, and Coca-Cola, with products for both out-of-stock management and a platform to simplify invoicing across ever-growing product volumes and complex pricing structures.

In turn, Richmond-based GlobalWorx has developed a collaboration platform, serving grocery chains and other big-box stores, including national Top 10 brands such as Kroger, Harris Teeter, and Food Lion.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“DSD is complex and fragmented, and Tactiq is going to be the organization that unifies it,” Tactiq CEO Mark Devooght said in a release. “We’re creating a single platform on which DSD can operate, putting an end to fractured supply chain communications. Our combined suite of products will help everyone across the supply chain–retailers, distributors and manufacturers–improve their profitability and grow their businesses intelligently. We’re able to do that by putting real-time, store-level data at everyone’s fingertips, helping to ensure products are on shelves when customers need them and invoices are paid within the agreed upon terms. That’s what we call winning retail.”

