Plus One Robotics Raises $33 Million to Fuel Expansion

Plus One Robotics, the leading provider of vision software for logistics robots, announces $33 million of Series B funding. McRock Capital and Translink Capital co-led the round, with participation from BMW i Ventures, Kensington Capital Partners, Perot Jain, and Ironspring Ventures alongside existing investors CEAS, Lerer Hippeau, Pritzker Group Venture Capital and Zebra Ventures among others. Whitney Rockley of McRock Capital and Toshi Otani of Translink Capital will join the company’s Board of Directors.

The funding will support Plus One’s ongoing expansion in the US and Europe, as well as continued product development driven by the global boom in e-commerce.

“We’re fortunate to work with customers at the leading edge of warehouse automation who share our values of “Robots Work. People Rule.” Like our clients, our investors have a global footprint representing Asia and the EU as well as North America. This potent combination sets Plus One on a course to continue growing our international installed base,” commented CEO and co-founder Erik Nieves.

Plus One’s 3D and AI-powered vision software, PickOne, works with any robot, gripper, and cloud service to deliver precise hand-eye coordination enabling robots to perform a range of warehouse tasks. Yonder, Plus One’s supervisory software, leverages human intelligence to handle exceptions for the variety of items passing from dock to door. One human, or Crew Chief, can manage up to 50 robots remotely, allowing companies to meet the demands of the 24/7 consumer.

“The Plus One team has done an excellent job aggressively growing its business over the past two years. Their market traction and customer base validates the need for logistics automation using agnostic, scalable applications. Erik and the team have a deep bench of robotics and vision software experience that is widely respected, making Plus One beautifully positioned to dominate the sector” said Whitney Rockley of McRock Capital.

“With their precision and quality Plus One is positioned to be an integral part of any system in ecommerce fulfillment and distribution center. We’re excited to play a part in this growth, as well as their growth in the Asian markets,” commented Toshi Otani of Translink Capital.

“We believe that Plus One Robotics' technology will usher in a new era of smart, adaptive robot systems to bring automation to new heights across supply chain, logistics and manufacturing. The beauty of Plus One's technology is that it combines state-of-the-art computer-vision algorithms with a human-in-the-loop approach, enabling robots to operate at accuracy and throughput levels currently unmatched in the industry. This truly is the start of a new era of robotics-driven automation,” added Kasper Sage, Partner at BMW i Ventures.

“Scaling robotic automation in warehouses is not an ‘AI’ or ‘big data’ challenge, it’s an industrial-grade, systems integration challenge. Plus One’s team, product suite, and go to market approach are tailor made to take this on, and we are delighted to support at this important growth stage,” said Ty Findley, Managing Partner at Ironspring Ventures.

Information about Plus One’s vision software, warehouse applications and open positions is available at plusonerobotics.com