Axele Announces Partnership with Apex Capital

Dallas, TX—April 28, 2021—Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces a strategic partnership with Apex Capital, where the Axele TMS will be integrated with Apex Capital’s freight factoring solution. By integrating factoring into the TMS, small to medium-sized carriers can improve cash flow and save time with accounting processes.

“Small to midsized carriers often work with tight margins; factoring will help them to maintain a consistent cash flow with quicker payments allowing the carriers to haul more loads,” said Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy and Business Development, Axele, LLC. “This partnership means our customers will be able to grow their businesses faster.”

Axele’s new integration with Apex Capital means that carriers using Axele can connect directly to their Apex Capital accounts without ever leaving the TMS. This connection allows carriers to sync Axele/Apex customers with one click, shoot invoice details and supporting documents to the Apex billing portal in seconds, create Apex invoices populated with all the relevant information automatically, and display invoice status as you go.

Axele will display an invoice status, sent date, and time to inform the user that the invoice was created successfully. Once the invoice is sent, users can log into their Apex billing portal to submit the created invoices. Faster payment in minutes rather than weeks means trucking businesses can keep the cash flowing and the company rolling.

“The Axele TMS helps trucking companies find the most profitable load – and now they can get paid for that load faster with the Apex Capital integration,” adds Camacho.

“We’re excited to partner with Axele to help our mutual clients run their businesses smarter and more efficiently,” said Josh Lambert, Director of Product Delivery, Apex Capital. “This integration is slick, and passing factoring information so effortlessly between the TMS and Apex benefits everyone involved.”

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry’s first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to axele.com.

About Apex Capital

Founded in 1995, Apex Capital is a full-service freight factor that specializes in small to medium-sized trucking companies. Apex is the leading freight factoring company for the trucking industry. Apex buys freight bills and provides industry recognized customer service, credit checks, the blynk™ digital payment platform, a Mobile Factoring® app, a free load board, NextLOAD.com, and many other benefits to its clients. To learn more about Apex Capital, visit apexcapitalcorp.com.