Avo Automation Increases Momentum as Companies Rapidly Adopt Test Automation

Avo Automation, the first company to unify process discovery, test automation and RPA into a holistic Quality Automation System (QAS), today announced its rapid momentum since the company’s official launch in October 2020. Since then, the automation solution provider has aggressively hired for key positions, growing its number of employees by 30%. Avo has expanded its customer portfolio, increased revenue and the SAP partnership for its test automation product, Avo Assure.

In addition to growing the business, Avo Automation has also been enhancing its products through a series of updates to Avo Assure, its test automation platform. Avo Assure is designed to provide software quality and enable continuous testing of applications and digital assistants without writing code. The latest release of Avo Assure includes accessibility testing, advanced dashboard metrics, intelligent object prediction and integration with Avo’s process discovery solution - Avo Discover.

Avo Assure has achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA®. The integration helps organizations meet the changing business dynamics of SAP environments. Avo Assure delivers flawless, smart and pervasive test automation for SAP applications: SAP S/4HANA®, SuccessFactors®, and SAP Fiori®. It enables SAP application testing through the enterprise product life cycle of build–sustain–run services and ensures end-to-end management of individual and integrated business process flows.

“2021 is a crucial year for automation, as businesses across all industries are embracing digital transformation,” says Vidur Amin, CEO of Avo Automation. “As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue altering the way that businesses operate, Avo’s solutions are liberating human potential and significantly transforming automation in software testing to increase enterprise resilience. We are very excited about the company’s growth thus far and we look forward to the opportunities ahead with our clients, prospects and partners.”

To promote Avo’s momentum and growth in test automation, CEO Vidur Amin has joined the Forbes Technology Council to share insights on how automation can liberate human potential and drive business outcomes.

Avo is hosting a webinar focused on how to accelerate SAP testing with automation on Wednesday, May 5th at 8 a.m. PST. Participants will learn how Avo recently helped a fortune 500 company up its testing game and elevate its team from manual mavens to testing heroes by tackling the toughest software testing challenges with a modern approach to test automation.

To learn more about Avo Automation, please visit http://avoautomation.com.