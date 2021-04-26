Amous TMS Sets Integration with Trucker Tools

RESTON, VA and CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 26, 2021 – Trucker Tools announced today an agreement with Amous TMS whereby Trucker Tools digital freight brokerage and carrier relationship management applications will be integrated with Amous TMS’ multiplatform transportation management offering.

Chicago, Illinois-based Amous TMS is a cloud-based open API transportation management software system that enables truck lines, brokerages, and logistics companies to manage all aspects of freight operations, from one platform. The platform’s functionality includes capacity search and load booking, driver load assignment and dispatching, real-time tracking, fleet planning, asset and shipment optimization, business accounting services, analytics, and integration support.

The integration will provide Amous TMS customers with additional digital freight management features and functions by integrating key portions of the Trucker Tools product portfolio, including:

• Predictive Freight Matching: Provides real-time capacity visibility and efficient workflow management for brokers to optimally find and match available carriers with loads, significantly reducing broker time and cost to cover a load. Smart Capacity® considers real-time factors and historical data to drive decisions, including carrier profile, current or soon-to-arrive location, proximity, lane, and load preferences. The application also considers the carrier’s next destination, using that intelligence to identify and rank future available reloads, a strategic benefit that reduces carrier downtime and keeps them rolling.

• Book it Now®: Automates how carriers accept and confirm an offered load. With Book it Now® a driver or dispatcher is presented real-time available loads with pricing, enabling one-click load acceptance and confirmation. Productivity is improved for the driver and dispatcher, as well as the broker, eliminating wasteful phone calls, emails, and texts, and reducing time to confirm and dispatch a load.

• Automated Shipment Tracking: Provides automated, real-time truckload shipment tracking updates into Amous TMS’s platform via the Trucker Tools mobile driver app. Residing on the driver’s smartphone, the visibility function utilizes the phone’s embedded GPS capability to provide milestone updates and truck location as frequently as every 15 minutes. The information is displayed to the broker as a visual “bread crumb” illustration, in real time from pickup to delivery, providing continually updated arrival estimates.

Mark Shevchuk, chief executive of Amous TMS, explained that the company decided to engage with Trucker Tools based on customer feedback and the opportunity to quickly deploy additional new features and functions that would complement and enrich the company’s TMS offerings.

“We are always looking to improve and expand our solution, particularly though strategic partnerships,” he noted. “With Trucker Tools, it was an opportunity to tackle a challenge side by side to improve functionality for both broker and carrier customers, with proven tools that are widely adopted in the market. It’s a win for both.”

Shevchuk added that the integration will enable Amous TMS customers to seamlessly utilize the Trucker Tools apps within the Amous TMS platform, without having to toggle between screens.

“In today’s highly competitive market, brokers and truckers need to make the most of every minute,” he explained. “Anytime you can eliminate manual tasks and automate workflow, while improving the latency and accuracy of the data, that presents a huge advantage. We’re providing brokers, dispatchers and truckers the type of convenience and simplicity with enabling technology and digital processes they are familiar with outside of transportation.”

The truckload market has some 1.2 million carriers, over 80 percent of which operate 15 to 20 trucks or less, as well as tens of thousands of owner-operators, Shevchuk noted. In this highly fragmented, capacity constrained market, “the broad adoption of the Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App also proved to be an advantage that helps drivers be more efficient and productive” while providing shippers with access to deeper pool of capacity.

The popular mobile driver app, which features 17 of the most sought-after tools and resources dispatchers and drivers want for managing their business, has surpassed 1.2 million downloads and remains one of the transportation industry’s most downloaded apps each month.

“We’re pleased to welcome Amous TMS to the Trucker Tools family as our latest integrated TMS partner,” said Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Trucker Tools. “Our objective is to build an inclusive, secure ecosystem of brokers, technology partners and truckers that reduces costs across the board, automates manual work and improves decision making with high-quality, timely information.”



The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by over 1.2 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers.