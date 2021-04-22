Slync.io Expands Leadership Team

Slync.io, the innovator behind Logistics Orchestration®, the easy-to-use SaaS platform bringing together logistics processes, data, and systems for global service providers and shippers, announced today the appointment of Paul Pessutti, a senior software and logistics industry veteran, as its new Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer. This hire comes after Slync.io’s recent Series B funding round of $60 million earlier this year, as the company continues its rapid growth trajectory with the addition of strategic new hires.

Pessutti brings over 25 years of experience to Slync.io that is focused on achieving customer outcomes, solving difficult business challenges and driving industry innovation. With his global perspective, entrepreneurial mindset and integrative leadership style, he has a proven track record of building winning teams, delighting customers and driving strong revenue growth. As a recognized business process expert, Pessutti has delivered transformative results for companies across the services, manufacturing, supply chain, transportation, and travel industries. In his new role, Pessutti is responsible for setting and executing the company’s global go-to-market strategy and will lead the marketing, sales, and professional services teams in order to scale the organization and solidify its position as a market leader.

Pessutti comes to Slync.io having served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at SAP where he was responsible for the global travel and transportation business and DXC Technology where he led a team of 8,000 people across 70 countries to grow and transform the $1.6 billion business. Pessutti has also held several senior leadership roles at GT Nexus, Open Harbor and Maersk, where he focused on revenue growth and customer success.

"As Slync.io continues to grow, the CRO is a critical role for us. Paul’s extensive industry experience, deep enterprise software knowledge, and history of creating value for customers makes him the perfect fit for our team," said Chris Kirchner, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder of Slync.io. “I couldn’t be happier that Paul chose to join Slync.io and I’m confident our customers around the world will love working with him.”

“I am excited to join Slync.io at such a pivotal time for the company, where we are hyper-focused on growth and innovation,” said Pessutti. “Slync.io has demonstrated a clear vision for the future and an unmatched commitment to delivering customer value and outcomes through the deep industry expertise residing within our teams. I am thrilled and eager to embark on Slync’s promising next chapter.”

