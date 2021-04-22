Dialight Celebrates 50 Years of LED Innovation & Sustainability

As part of its Earth Day celebration, Dialight (LSE: DIA), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation, today marked its 50th year of LED and sustainable lighting innovation with a new partnership and $25,000 donation from the Dialight Foundation to the Women’s Earth Alliance (WEA).

The contribution will provide direct, life-saving access to food, health supplies business training, gardening and other community skills to help over 6,000 residents each month feed and take care of their families in Tijuana, Mexico—the location of one of Dialight’s manufacturing facilities.

“As a small company with a global impact, we take our corporate responsibility and commitment to sustainability very seriously,” said Dialight Group Chief Executive and Chair of the Dialight Foundation Fariyal Khanbabi. “We’re extremely pleased to mark this unparalleled milestone by partnering with Women’s Earth Alliance to amplify our impact with meaningful contributions in the areas in which we do business.”

A Legacy of Sustainability & Safety

Since producing its first LED-based product in 1971, just a year after the LED was invented, Dialight has been a global powerhouse in making the industrial world a brighter, safer and greener place through illumination. From its complete portfolio of indicators, traffic signals and components to its groundbreaking LED light fixtures for obstruction and heavy industrial applications, Dialight has set the industry standard for product innovation, durability and sustainability.

Among its many industry milestones, Dialight launched the first LED traffic signal module and the first-ever hazardous location rated LED fixtures for obstruction and industrial use. Today, it is one of the only industrial lighting companies to have an Environmental Production Declaration (EPD) for its LED lighting products. The first in a series of products to have an EPD is the Vigilant Bulkhead launched in 2020 which provides customers with a product level carbon footprint that allows them to make validated and informed decisions about their product choice.

Now with over 2 million fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight’s installed base reduces carbon dioxide emissions by over 1 million tons annually—the equivalent of removing more than 40,000 cars from the road. And by using Dialight products, Dialight customers consume 60% less energy than conventional high-pressure sodium fixtures.

Dialight’s commitment to health and safety goes far beyond helping its industrial customers remain accident-free with safe, dependable facility lighting. Throughout the pandemic, Dialight has reliably supplied its high-efficiency LED panel-mount indicators to ventilator manufacturers, enabling them to provide life-saving healthcare technologies at a pivotal time in world history.

Commitment to a Sustainable Future

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Dialight has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2040, working with its supply chain partners to identify opportunities to reduce waste and increase recycling. Through continuous design innovation, Dialight aims to expand on its mercury-free fixtures and non-toxic components to develop the world’s first fully recyclable industrial fixture.

And, in partnering with organizations like WEA, Dialight has made it a top priority to invest in the future by empowering women leaders to protect the environment and strengthen their communities through grass-roots solutions.

“We recognize that protecting our planet and building a better future for us all requires a multifaceted approach,” Khanbabi said. “We’ve been extremely proud to light the way with our sustainable products and being able to work with WEA to have a measurable, meaningful impact in our communities is just as important in fulfilling our mission.”

The WEA has a 15-year track record of proven transformative impact around the world by empowering women with real, actionable aid programs such as the women’s clean cookstove program in Nigeria that provided clean energy stoves to 13,000 people in just three months and its “women and water” champions initiative that provided training and funding to develop clean water and sanitation across 10 African countries.

With the third highest death toll in the world due to COVID-19, Mexico has been extremely hard hit, with women suffering disproportionately. In Tijuana, where the situation is especially dire, WEA and Dialight will work with the women-led community group Contra Viento y Marea to stock community centers with food and health supplies. The program will also provide women who live with violence, poverty or vulnerable situations with food and supplies to meet their basic needs and with the necessary tools to improve living conditions for themselves and their families.

“As an organization that chooses our partners very carefully, we’re extremely grateful that Dialight has stepped forward as the exclusive partner for this much-needed Tijuana project,” said Melinda Kramer, Co-Director of the Women’s Earth Alliance. “As a global company, their commitment to supporting local communities by mobilizing on-the-ground resources allows us to have a direct, measurable impact on the women and their families who need it most.”

To learn more about Dialight’s 50-year legacy of LED innovation or the work of the Dialight Foundation, visit www.dialight.com.