BluJay Solutions Listed in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Global Trade Management

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services, is listed as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Global Trade Management1 published in March. BluJay’s recently-released Augmented Global Trade (AGT) platform is a multi-tenant SaaS platform that enhances and automates the end-to-end customs and compliance requirements for international trade. Part of BluJay’s global customs and compliance management suite, the AGT platform provides intuitive automation with purpose-built solutions and real-time connectivity to trading partners in a single platform.

According to the research1, “Global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have shown how fragile global supply chains can be. Resilience has become a key word in the vocabulary of many organizations as they were challenged to provide continuity to their businesses through an especially challenging environment. Trade/tariff wars, geopolitical changes (e.g., Brexit) and the results of a global pandemic in form of logistic operational challenges, such as lack of transportation capacity, increasing rates, port congestion or container shortages, are impacting global trade operations and its stakeholders with different intensity. According to a 2020 Gartner survey among 585 supply chain professionals, in terms of impact related to global trade operations, technology, political shifts and supply shifts present the greatest disruptions after unpredictable events.”

BluJay’s Augmented Global Trade platform streamlines workflow, decreases risk, and accelerates efficiency for international trade operations, while leveraging the company’s innovative “augmented intelligence” to supplement users, making experienced traders even more efficient while giving newer users the tools to be more effective, more quickly. AGT enables BluJay’s Customs Management-Global to provide multi-country electronic customs declarations in a certified, scalable, and purpose-built platform.

“Amid such an environment, the GTM software market is embracing optimization technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, to automate parts of the global trade operation processes and release the workforce from manual and cumbersome tasks. Technologies like ML and AI are now being used by GTM vendors in multiple areas of global trade operations, such as estimating time of arrival of a shipment, improving the restricted party screening processes or helping classify products. Most GTM software vendors have already incorporated ML into their platforms or have it on their short-term roadmap.”1

