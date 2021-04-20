Paramount Logistics Partners with Trucker Tools for Real-Time Shipment Visibility, Digital Freight M

RESTON, VA AND FORT MYERS, FL – APRIL 20, 2021 – Trucker Tools announced today that Paramount Transportation Logistics Services has selected Trucker Tools’ Smart Capacity® real-time load-tracking and its predictive freight matching technology to accelerate the company’s digital freight management initiative.

Fort Myers, FL-based Paramount is a full-service provider of freight brokerage and transportation management. It is part of the R+L Global Logistics family of companies, which includes warehousing, distribution, asset-based truckload and LTL services in North America, and international freight forwarding.

Paramount has embarked on a strategic technology initiative to enhance broker efficiency, expand the provision of real-time shipment information for customers, and improve carrier engagement, noted Mark Funk, Paramount’s Director of Capacity Procurement. The company selected Trucker Tools as its platform partner following a detailed examination of competing solution providers.

“Trucker Tools checks three principal capability boxes for us,” Funk noted. “The first is automated, real-time, GPS-based location tracking which gives us reliable shipment updates every 15 minutes,” he noted. “Second is predictive freight matching, which automates finding available trucks, and makes it easier for truckers to book with us. By digitizing this process, we also cut the time and cost to cover a load by over 50 percent, increasing the number of loads our team can secure.”

Funk cited as well the value and proven market advantage of the Trucker Tools multi-functional, multi-party mobile driver app and its wide adoption among the truckload community.

“Carriers are our customers, too,” he noted. “Importantly, we can leverage a common mobile app, familiar to thousands of independent truckload operators and small fleets, to access a much deeper pool of capacity and improve how we do business with them.” This last point, Funk emphasized, is critical for Paramount and its customers as they navigate a highly dynamic and increasingly constrained market for truckload capacity.

He added that with automated shipment tracking, “we have the ability to virtually eliminate ‘check calls’ which improves the experience of hauling freight for Paramount as the truckers will not have to receive calls at all hours.” At the same time, the adoption of real-time digital freight matching “eliminates stale data on trucks already booked.” Which is an ongoing issue with traditional load boards and manual processes.

Funk also noted that Paramount’s integration with Trucker Tools is highly complementary to the significant investments it has made in its current transportation management platform. It enables Paramount to quickly deploy powerful features and functions that drive new efficiencies, carrier engagement, more timely and accurate tracking data, and better overall customer service.

Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Trucker Tools noted that in addition to reducing wasteful ‘check calls’ and improving data latency and accuracy, brokers who have adopted Trucker Tools visibility solution typically experience an increase in tracking compliance, from less than 30 percent of carriers before adoption, to more than 80 percent within two months or less following adoption.

“We are excited to welcome Paramount to our growing community of over 300 brokers and 3PLs adopting Trucker Tools as their strategic partner for digital freight management,” commented Gollapalli. “We truly see ourselves as an integral partner in our customers’ continuous journey to leverage emerging technology, improve how they engage with carriers and provide ever more sophisticated and valuable services to their customers.”

The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets. In addition to automated load-matching, booking, and tracking, the all-in-one app has 17 of the most sought-after resources and tools drivers want for managing their business while on the road. Some 90 percent of truckload market carriers are independent owner-operators and small fleets of 10 trucks or less.

